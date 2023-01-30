Animal Electric Fencing System Market | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Major market player included in this report are Gallagher, Tru-Test Group, Woodstream, Electric Guard Dog, Parker McCrory.

The global market for electric fencing is projected to increase from $322million in 2021 to $483million in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period.

A system of electric fencing used to contain or restrict the movement of animals. Typically, it consists of a series of posts or poles connected by an electrically conducting wire or tape. When an animal touches the fence, it receives a mild electric shock, deterring it from crossing.



Animal Electric Fencing System Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Animal electric fencing market drivers include the need for cost-effective and efficient methods of animal containment as well as the rising demand for sustainable and humane animal control methods. The initial expense of installing the fence and the need for routine maintenance and repairs are market restraints.



Animal Electric Fencing System Market Key players

Major market player included in this report are Gallagher, Tru-Test Group, Woodstream, Electric Guard Dog, Parker McCrory, Premier1Supplies, Kencove, PetSafe, Dare Products, Mpumalanga, High Tech Pet, Shenzhen Tongher Technology, Shenzhen Lanstar.



Animal Electric Fencing System Market Segmentations

By Type

• Permanent Fence

• Portable Fence

By Application

• Agriculture Animals

• Wild Animals

• Pets



Table of content

1 Animal Electric Fencing System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animal Electric Fencing System

1.2 Animal Electric Fencing System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Permanent Fence

1.2.3 Portable Fence

1.3 Animal Electric Fencing System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Agriculture Animals

1.3.3 Wild Animals

1.3.4 Pets

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Animal Electric Fencing System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Animal Electric Fencing System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Animal Electric Fencing System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Animal Electric Fencing System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Animal Electric Fencing System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Animal Electric Fencing System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Animal Electric Fencing System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Animal Electric Fencing System Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Animal Electric Fencing System Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Animal Electric Fencing System Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Animal Electric Fencing System Production

3.4.1 North America Animal Electric Fencing System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Animal Electric Fencing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Animal Electric Fencing System Production

3.5.1 Europe Animal Electric Fencing System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Animal Electric Fencing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Animal Electric Fencing System Production

3.6.1 China Animal Electric Fencing System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Animal Electric Fencing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Animal Electric Fencing System Production

3.7.1 Japan Animal Electric Fencing System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Animal Electric Fencing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Animal Electric Fencing System Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Animal Electric Fencing System Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Animal Electric Fencing System Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Animal Electric Fencing System Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Animal Electric Fencing System Price by Type (2017-2022)

….toc to be continued.

