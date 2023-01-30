Aluminum Extrusion Market | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aluminum Extrusion Market Value and CAGR

The Aluminum Extrusion market is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of 6.30% during the review period to reach a market worth USD 115,761.53 Million by the end of 2030.

Extrusion is forcing aluminum through a die with the desired cross-sectional shape. The cooled aluminum can then be used for a variety of purposes. Aluminum extrusion is favored by numerous industries due to its lightweight, durability, and high corrosion resistance. Aluminum extrusion is a process by which aluminum is transformed into a desired shape by being pushed through a shaped opening in a die. The aluminum is heated to a temperature where it becomes soft and pliable, and then a hydraulic press is used to push the aluminum through the die to create the desired shape. The resulting aluminum extrusion can be used in a variety of applications, including the construction of buildings, the manufacture of automobiles, and the production of consumer goods.



Aluminum Extrusion Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several factors that can drive the growth of the aluminum extrusion market:

• Increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace industries: Aluminum extrusions are used in the production of lightweight vehicles, which can help reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

• Growing construction industry: Aluminum extrusions are used in the construction industry for a variety of applications, including doors, windows, and curtain walls.

• Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings: Aluminum extrusions can be used in the construction of energy-efficient buildings, as they are good thermal conductors and can help reduce energy costs.

There are also several risks that could potentially impact the growth of the aluminum extrusion market:

• Volatility in aluminum prices: Fluctuations in the price of aluminum can impact the demand for aluminum extrusions and affect the profitability of extrusion manufacturers.

• Competition from other materials: Aluminum extrusions may face competition from other materials, such as steel and plastics, which could impact demand.

• Environmental regulations: Stringent environmental regulations, particularly related to the production of aluminum, could impact the growth of the aluminum extrusion market.



Aluminum Extrusion Market Keyplayers

The market for aluminum extrusion is comprised of a large number of small and medium-sized companies. Alcoa, Hydro, Norsk Hydro, Rio Tinto, and Vale are the market's leading competitors. These businesses hold a substantial portion of the global aluminum extrusion market. JW Aluminum, Kaiser Aluminum, Novelis, and Sapa are also significant market competitors.



Aluminum Extrusion Market Segmentations

By Product type

• Mill-finished

• Anodized

• Powder-coated

By Alloy Type

• 2000 Series Aluminum Alloy

• 3000 Series Aluminum Alloy

• 5000 Series Aluminum Alloy

• 6000 Series Aluminum Alloy

• 7000 Series Aluminum Alloy

By Application

• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electrical and Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Machinery

