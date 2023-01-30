Intelligent Sorting Robot Market-Industry Trends, Market Size, Share And Outlook Forecast To 2028

Rising need for enhanced waste management is a key factor expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, the Intelligent Sorting Robot Market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the next few years due to its growing scope and applications. Key factors such as rapidly expanding global population, generation of large amounts of waste from industries, commercial sectors, and households, and rising investments in developing fully automated sorting robots are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Over the years, rapidly expanding manufacturing and e-commerce sectors has resulted in increasing adoption of warehouse automation and rising demand for sorting robots. Intelligent sorting robots reduce manual inference in the sorting process, improve efficiency and level of automation, and also enhance overall accuracy rate. Rapid advancements in big data algorithm and integration of intelligent control system has led to increasing adoption of intelligent sorting robots in the logistics, waste management, and manufacturing industries and warehouses. These sorting robots provide a flexible and efficient option for sorting packages, carts, bins, parcels, or other items.

However, factors such as high initial investments and maintenance costs, budget constraints to deploy advanced sorting robots, and high risk for workers to move parcels off the conveyor belts in semi-automated robots are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Fully Automatic Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The fully automatic segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising adoption of automation in the industrial sector, growing preference for fully automatic robots to reduce manual demands, complete complex orders, multiple sorting and improve overall accuracy rate, and increasing investments for deploying advanced sorting robots are expected to drive segment revenue growth going ahead.

Garbage Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The garbage segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing garbage waste collected from households, commercial buildings, business locations, and industries, rising need for faster waste management processes to handle produce garbage, and rapid adoption of intelligent sorting robots to cater to rising waste management issues.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to rapid adoption of automation in industrial sectors, increasing garbage wastage across the region, and growing adoption of sorting robots across metal, logistics, and waste management industries for increased efficiency. In addition, rising investments in research and development activities in developing advanced, fully-automated sorting robots and presence of leading manufacturers are expected to drive North America market growth going ahead.

Intelligent Sorting Robot Market By Company:

• ABB Limited

• Krones AG

• Fanuc Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Yaskawa American Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Brenton Engineering

• Kuka Roboter GmbH

• Remtec Automation LLC

Intelligent Sorting Robot Industry Recent Developments:

• In January 2022, FedEx Express, a multinational conglomerate holding company offering transportation, e-commerce and business services, collaborated with DoraBot to launch a sorting robot, DoraSorter that has a 40 square meter reach and is capable of carrying up to 10 kg of packages.

• In December 2021, Berkshire Grey announced the launch of next generation robotic product sortation robot for speeding up order fulfilment without need for operator interaction.

The global intelligent sorting robot market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Intelligent Sorting Robot Market Segment by Type:

• Fully Automatic

• Semi Automatic

Intelligent Sorting Robot Market Segment by Application:

• Logistic

• Garbage

• Others

Intelligent Sorting Robot Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

