Transformational Coach Agnes Chau to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agnes Chau is the owner of multiple businesses and a not-for-profit public charity, all with common goals—transformation, empowerment, and living without limiting beliefs. Before launching those, she had a successful 26-year career in Aerospace Engineering—a field that was scientifically driven. Today Agnes is an award-winning transformational coach, a PSYCH-K® facilitator, and speaker. She facilitates transformations in minutes to help free people’s minds and bodies, by tapping into heart, mind, and body intelligence. She also helps clients improve their overall happiness by improving brain health. She knows the brain impacts our moods, motivations, behaviors, and beliefs. There is actually a brain health assessment portal accessible on her website (www.agneschaullc.com) and it is one of many exciting and free resources Agnes offers.

After two successful shows in 2022, Agnes is returning to the radio to explore all that she is, does, and knows, particularly when it comes to using a method known as PSYCH-K® to unite our conscious and sub-conscious thoughts in an empowering way. She will delve into the PSYCH-K® modality, which Agnes emphasizes does not replace medical treatment, but rather supplements it. A PSYCH-K® balance creates a whole brain state that is powerful in changing beliefs, perceptions, and feelings that we have about ourselves and our world. It is a spiritual and psychological process that helps people discover the path to greatness and peace of mind.

Agnes functions as a transformational coach, a private consultant, and a speaker, who provides strategies, tools, and techniques for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. She says proudly that she has many tools in her treasure chest, and that she can use any or all in a combination that suits each individual client. Agnes helps people tap into Divine Intelligence within that enables them to overcome limitations, let go of drama stories, and be the best version of themselves—whether the goal is a more personal or professional type of growth.

Agnes will be doing radio shows in February and March, each focused on a certain topic that is part of her transformative mission -- such as overcoming limiting beliefs and healing from head injuries (which can have residual damage on the brain.) She will also discuss how to break free from the addiction to suffering and outline the antidote to the victim’s mindset.

In addition to her professional coaching engagements, Agnes chairs a not-for-profit public charity called The Empowered Heart. She will talk about this effort and the many women and veterans who have benefitted from its training programs, and then invite listeners to help endow its efforts to effect change, peace, and more empowered and mindful living.

Close up radio will feature Agnes Chau in an interview with Jim Masters on February 1st at 12:00 noon, Eastern Time, and then with Doug Llewelyn on February 16th and March 9th at 3:00pm, Eastern Time

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Agnes and her many dimensions visit www.agneschaullc.com