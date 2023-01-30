AI Training Dataset Market | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Training Dataset Market Value and CAGR

In 2020, the market size for AI training datasets was estimated at USD 1,41million and is projected to reach USD 1,727.9million in 2023.

A "training dataset" for artificial intelligence is a collection of data used to train an AI model. Typically, it is used to teach an algorithm to recognise patterns and make decisions based on those patterns. Depending on the difficulty of the problem the model is being trained to solve and the amount of training data available, the size of an AI training dataset can vary significantly.



AI Training Dataset Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The market for AI training datasets is driven by the growing demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning in a variety of industries, as well as technological advancements that have made it easier to process large volumes of data. Market restraints include worries about data privacy and security, as well as the cost and time it takes to collect and label a lot of data so that AI models can learn from it.



AI Training Dataset Market Key players

Major market player included in this report are. Google, LLC (Kaggle), Appen Limited, Cogito Tech LLC, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Scale AI Inc., Samasource Inc., Alegion, Deep Vision Data.



AI Training Dataset Market Segmentations

By Type

• Text

• Image/Video

• Audio

By Vertical

• IT

• Automotive, Government

• Healthcare

• BFSI



Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The AI Training Dataset Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.

• It covers a wide range of topics, including AI Training Dataset Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.

• The AI Training Dataset Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.

• This AI Training Dataset Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.

• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of AI Training Dataset Market



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global AI Training Dataset Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global AI Training Dataset Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global AI Training Dataset Market, by Vertical, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global AI Training Dataset Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global AI Training Dataset Market Dynamics

3.1. AI Training Dataset Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rise in demand of artificial intelligence in various applications

3.1.1.2. Increasing adoption of AI and machine learning by government, defence, and private organizations.

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Complex implementation and lack of technical active understanding

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rise in adoption for human and machine interaction

Chapter 4. Global AI Training Dataset Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global AI Training Dataset Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global AI Training Dataset Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global AI Training Dataset Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Global AI Training Dataset Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Text

5.4.2. Image/Video

5.4.3. Audio

….TOC TO BE CONTINUED.



