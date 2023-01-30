Simple BLIP on Screen GPS to Next Gen Vehicle Data & Multi-Function Fleet Tracking: Ultrack Systems: Stock Symbol: MJLB
$MJLB has Great Upside with a Solid Business Plan
Ultrack Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:MJLB)
I am looking forward to showing off our product line and especially our new flagship ELD device to the public eye. Decision-makers and fleet managers will be at this event so it is an important time”CONCORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking GPS From a Simple BLIP on the Screen to The Next Generation of Vehicle Data and Multi-Function Fleet Tracking: Ultrack Systems Inc. (Stock Symbol: MJLB)
— $MJLB Ultrack CEO Michael Marsbergen
User-Friendly Management System with Informative Real-Time Data.
Employing Leading Edge Wireless and GPS Based Technologies.
Compact Trackers and Easy to Use Software Can Monitor Assets Virtually Anywhere in the World.
Delivering Improved Security, Productivity, and Customer Service.
Plans to Launch New ELD Product in Partnership with Major Corporations.
Ultrack Systems Inc., (OTC Pink: MJLB) is a provider of GPS tracking solutions. MJLB develops, implements, and distributes electronic monitoring and tracking systems for companies in leasing, transportation, construction, disposal, and many other services-driven industries. The MJLB platform includes live tracking, reports, and alerts on a web-based platform.
MJLB helps clients locate, track and manage their assets using today's wireless and GPS-based technologies. This means MJLB is able to provide an accurate and affordable means of tracking moving assets. MJLB compact trackers and easy-to-use tracking software allow the company to monitor or track any asset virtually anywhere in the world. This kind of application results in improved security, productivity, and customer service that surpasses the competition.
MJLB clients can monitor their driver's routes and locations at all times and streamline their paths to maximize driving time and fuel consumption. Each vehicle outfitted with a unit can be seen from the MJLB virtual map platform and managing a fleet of 10 or 1000 vehicles becomes easy, efficient, and effortless. This tool is useful in determining the quality of the driver behind the wheel and who is an asset or a liability to the company.
The MJLB mission is to provide the best fleet tracking and reporting systems and our commitment to service. MJLB plans to launch a new ELD product in partnership with major corporations that will take the trucking industry by storm. For Crypto & NFT applications MJLB has already partnered with Arculus and @thisisarculus users can get exclusive access to @mywebacy as an MJLB hardware wallet partner.
