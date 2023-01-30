Aerospace Materials Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Constellium SE, Kobe Steel, Ltd., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Novelis are some of the major key players.

ISLE OF MAN, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerospace Materials Market Value and CAGR

The aerospace materials market is expected to reach USD 57.7 billion by 2027, growing at an 8.3% CAGR. The market is expanding as a result of the superior performance properties of aerospace materials, their ability to withstand harsh conditions, and rising demand for newer aircraft.

Aerospace materials are the materials used by aviation OEMs and component manufacturers to build various aeroplane parts. The materials used in the design of aeroplanes have been constantly evolving. While modern airliners are mostly made of aluminium with a metal frame, earlier aircraft were made of ash wood and pitch with fabric wrapping the wing.

Aluminum is inexpensive and lightweight, especially when compared to other synthetic structures, and it provides the aeroplane with useful updated features. Elements such as titanium alloys, aluminium alloys, and composites are used in the manufacture of aeroplanes.

However, demand for synthetic structures and titanium alloys is expected to rise in the coming years as their use in the emerging world of aircraft expands. Several aviation material suppliers emphasise the production of intelligent synthetic structures by embedding sensors into synthetic structures.



Aerospace Materials Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several factors that can propel the aerospace materials market forward: Increase in air travel: As the number of people who travel by air increases, so will demand for aircraft and related components, which will drive demand for aerospace materials. Technological advancements: The aerospace industry is constantly working to create new materials and technologies that can improve aircraft performance and efficiency. As these technologies are implemented, there may be an increase in demand for aerospace materials.

There are several other risks that could have an impact on the growth of the aerospace materials market: Economic downturns: A recession or other economic downturn may reduce demand for air travel and, as a result, demand for aerospace materials. Competition from other materials: Research into alternative materials for aerospace applications, such as composites and ceramics, is ongoing. If these materials become more widely used, demand for traditional aerospace materials may suffer.



Aerospace Materials Market Key players

Toray Industries, Inc., Solvay S.A., Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Alcoa Corporation, Teijin Limited, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Constellium SE, Kobe Steel, Ltd., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Novelis are some of the major key players.



Aerospace Materials Market Segmentations

By Type

• Aluminum Alloys

• Titanium Alloys

• Steel Alloys

• Super Alloys

• Composites

• Others

By Aircraft Type

• Commercial Aircraft

• Business & General Aviation

• Military Aircraft

• Helicopters

• Others



