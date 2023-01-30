Aerogel Insulation Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerogel Insulation Market Value and CAGR

Aerogel insulation is a type of insulation material made of aerogel, a synthetic, porous material with low density and high insulation properties. Aerogel insulation is used in construction, cars, and the aerospace industry, among other places, to help keep heat in and use less energy.

The Aerogel Insulation Market was valued at over USD 1244.16 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% through 2028.

Several factors are expected to drive the growth of the aerogel insulation market in the coming years. The growing demand for energy-efficient building materials, as more people and businesses seek to reduce their carbon footprint and save money on energy costs, is one of the primary drivers of market growth. Furthermore, rising demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace and automotive industries is propelling market expansion.

Progress in aerogel production technology, which makes making aerogel insulation easier and cheaper, and government programs that encourage the use of energy-efficient building materials are also driving market growth.

Overall, the aerogel insulation market is likely to grow as more people and businesses try to use less energy and take advantage of aerogel insulation's unique properties.

Among the significant developments in the global aerogel insulation market are:

• In August 2020, Armacell introduced a dual temperature and cryogenic aerogel insulation blanket that does not shrink in cryogenic temperatures and can provide corrosion protection due to its hydrophobicity and flexibility.

• In April 2019, BASF and Aspen Aerogels signed an addendum to their exclusive supply agreement, forming a partnership. The new product SLENTEX was created for one-of-a-kind applications in the building and construction industry.



Aerogel Insulation Market Growth Drivers and Risks



Several factors are propelling the growth of the aerogel insulation market:

Demand for energy-efficient building materials is expected to rise as more people and businesses seek to reduce their carbon footprint and save money on energy costs.

The aerospace and automotive industries are increasingly using lightweight materials, which is driving demand for aerogel insulation.

Technological advancements in aerogel production are making it easier and more cost-effective to produce aerogel insulation, which is driving market growth.

Government initiatives: Through incentives and regulations, some governments are encouraging the use of energy-efficient building materials, which is driving market growth.

As more people become aware of the unique properties of aerogel insulation and the benefits it can provide, demand for these materials is expected to rise.

Overall, the combination of these factors is propelling the aerogel insulation market forward.



Aerogel Insulation Market Keyplayers

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the global aerogel insulation market growth include, Aerogel Technologies LLC, Aspen Aerogels Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Corporation Ltd., Dow Inc., JIOS Aerogel Pte Ltd., Svenska Aerogel Holding AB, Thermablok Aerogels Ltd., TAASI, Green Earth Aerogel Technologies Ltd., Enersens SAS, Armacell International SA, and Active Aerogels among others.



Aerogel Insulation Market Segmentations

