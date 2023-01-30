Actuators Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actuators Market Value and CAGR

The global actuators market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.9% in the upcoming years. The global actuators industry is estimated to be worth USD 52.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth USD 82.08 billion by 2030.

Actuators enhance positioning performance, increase control flexibility, stop fluid leaks, boost energy efficiency, and maintain current technologies' robustness and dependability. The most significant market impact has come from technological advancements in actuators. Actuators that can incorporate smart technologies are becoming more and more in demand as a way to fuel market expansion. The latest market trend is using advanced technologies to develop smart actuators. A smart actuator incorporates all components, including sensors, motors, a communication unit, and a controller.

The smart actuator that controls the robots used in various industries can be easily reconfigured, assembled, or disassembled. The expanding use of smart actuators will improve the field's capabilities for automation and control. Smart actuators offer numerous benefits, including increased productivity and efficiency, improved controllability and diagnostic capabilities, reduced complexity and cabling, lower software and hardware costs, and enhanced machine functionality.



Actuators Market Growth Drivers and Risks

One of the major factors driving the global actuators market growth is the growing application of actuators across various end-use industries such as aerospace and defense, oil and gas, liquid pipelines, and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Rapid industrialization and ongoing technological innovations in the automotive industry, such as the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), have fueled the growth of the automotive actuators market. Another growth-inducing factor is the emerging trend of automation across multiple industries.

The global actuator market share is restricted by time-consuming leakage repairs, competitive pricing standards, high maintenance costs, and unsatisfactory consumer behavior. Pneumatic actuators convert compressed air energy into mechanical movement. The installation of pneumatic actuators is time-consuming, and the cost of maintaining these actuators is high. Compressors, dryers, lube tubes, air filters, and regulators are part of the pneumatic actuators market.



Actuators Market Keyplayers

Some major players in the actuators market are Eaton Corporation plc, Actuonix Motion Devices, Tolomatic Inc, Festo AG & Co. KG, AVK Holdings A/S, Flowserve Corporations, Tyco International Ltd, Schlumberger Limited, KITZ Corporation, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell Corporation, Helix Linear Technologies Inc, Duff-Norton, Parker Hannifin, Tusk Direct Inc, Watts Water Technologies Inc, Rotork Plc, Samson Ag, and Robert Bosch GmbH.



Actuators Market Segmentations

Global Actuators Market – By System

• Electric

• Pneumatic

• Hydraulic

• Mechanical

• Others

By Type

• Rotary

• Linear

By Application

• Industrial

• Commercial



Table of content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Approach Adopted

1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach

1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Actuators Market

2.2. Global Actuators Market, By System

2.3. Global Actuators Market, By Type

2.4. Global Actuators Market, By Application

2.5. Global Actuators Market, By End-User

2.6. Global Actuators Market, By Region

3. Market Dynamics & Factors Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Actuators Market Value, 2016-2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Key Growth Trends

3.2.2. Market Drivers

3.2.3. Market Restraints

3.2.4. Market Opportunities

3.2.5. Major Industry Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition,2021

3.3.1. System

3.3.2. Type

3.3.3. Application

3.3.4. End-User

3.3.5. Geography

4. Premium Insights

4.1. STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Results) Analysis

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4. Threat of Substitute Types

4.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Technology Analysis

4.5. Marketing Strategy Analysis

4.5.1. Direct Marketing

4.5.2. Indirect Marketing

4.5.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021

5.1. Company market share of key players, 2021

5.2. Competitive Benchmarking

5.3. Market Positioning of Key Vendors

5.4. Geographical Presence Analysis

5.5. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

5.5.1. Key Strategies Analysis

5.5.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

5.5.3. Partnerships

5.5.4. Product Launch

5.5.5. Geographical Expansion

5.5.6. Others

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6.1. Global Actuators Market Pre Vs Post COVID 19, 2019 - 2028

6.2. Impact on Import & Export

6.3. Impact on Demand & Supply

Toc Continue……………………



