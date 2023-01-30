Johnson, Martin Named Recipients of 2023 WRMA Honors
Will Rogers Medallion Award Top Honors Announced
The authors the Will Rogers Medallion Award Board of Directors have selected to receive our top two awards this year represent the finest, most gifted wordsmiths in the field of Western writing.”GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated authors and westerners Larry J. Martin and Craig Johnson will be honored this fall by the Will Rogers Medallion Award (WRMA) with the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Golden Lariat Award, respectively.
Named in honor of American humorist, social commentator and performer Will Rogers (1879–1935), the WRMA annually recognizes outstanding creative works and authors devoted to chronicling the legacy of the American West and its peoples.
Montana resident Martin, who is being honored with the lifetime achievement recognition, is an award-winning author and screenwriter as well as the founder of Wolfpack Publishing, which has grown into one of the nation’s premier publishers of westerns since its founding in 2013.
Golden Lariat Award recipient Johnson of Ucross, Wyoming, is the author of the New York Times bestselling Sheriff Walt Longmire series of novels, which served as the basis for the successful television series Longmire. The award honors individuals whose contributions of time and talent to WRMA have enhanced the success of awards in promoting the spirit of the American West through literature.
WRMA Executive Director Chris Enss said, “The authors the Will Rogers Medallion Award Board of Directors have selected to receive our top two awards this year represent the finest, most gifted wordsmiths in the field of Western writing. Craig Johnson, the Golden Lariat Award honoree, has penned multiple novels in the Walt Longmire mystery series which has garnered popular and critical acclaim. L.J. Martin, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, is the bestselling author of numerous western novels and a celebrated filmmaker. His feature film Eye for Eye, starring John Savage, Blanca Blanco, and Shane Clouse, was honored at multiple film festivals in 2022.”
The two dozen novels, novellas and short stories in Johnson’s Longmire series have been translated into 14 languages and won numerous literary awards. The Longmire series ran for six seasons on A&E and then Netflix. His book and television series spawned an annual festival called “Longmire Days,” which draws 12,000 visitors to Buffalo, Wyoming, each summer.
Martin is the author of 40 western, historical, mystery, and thriller novels from Bantam, Pinnacle, Avon, and Wolfpack. Additionally, he has published five nonfiction works and optioned three screenplays. He’s also an accomplished still and video photographer with his images appearing in and on the cover of national magazines and periodicals.
The Lifetime Achievement and Golden Lariat awards will be presented October 21 in the Fort Worth Stockyards district when WRMA holds its annual awards banquet. Each year WRMA gold, silver and bronze medallions are presented to authors, poets and filmmakers in 20 categories in recognition of outstanding works portraying the American West and its peoples.
Through its awards program, WRMA seeks to encourage, enhance and expand creative works devoted to the deep legacy of the American West. The WRMA award program will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall. Additional information on WRMA and its award programs is available from Executive Director Enss at gvcenss@aol.com.
