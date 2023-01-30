Former Super Bowl Champion Tim Wright Releases New Deaf-Friendly Headphone Brand, Transforming the Audio Industry
Revolutionary headphones make the music-listening experience truly extraordinary
The basic design and function of headphones have not changed since they were invented in 1910 by Nathaniel Baldwin. After 110 years, a revolutionary headphone experience by Dome Audio has emerged!”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Wright is no ordinary entrepreneur - he's a Super Bowl Champion! After making history as part of the 2015 New England Patriots, Tim turned his focus and talents towards business and co-founded Dome Audio Inc. The state-of-the-art headphones offer an unparalleled audio experience, combined with dynamic fashion choices guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go...literally!
With the founder and IP developer Ben White, these two have introduced the world’s first Deaf-Friendly headphones. Their patented technology offers the hearing and Hard of Hearing “One Headphone OneSound” open and closed ear full fidelity audio experience, not found amongst any headphone competitor in the marketplace today. The World’s First 4D Experience, Surreal Sound, Bone & Air Conduction Headphones, with interchangeable noise isolation Dome Covers.
The Bone & Air Conduction feature makes for fashionable headphones that offer unparalleled sound for hearing people and the Deaf communities. This is made possible due to sound projecting through the user’s jaw and mastoid bone behind the ear, as opposed to conventional headphones that project sound through the ear canal.
Wright and White continue to use their remarkable technology to impact the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Communities positively. Their work and release of these innovative headphones are more than a business venture; it is a means to improve, empower and create inclusion within these communities.
ABOUT DOME AUDIO INC.
Dome Audio Inc. is revolutionizing the world of sound with its one of a kind headphones, dubbed ‘The Future Of Sound.’ Founded in 2018 by an elite team
comprised of NFL Super Bowl Champion & Entrepreneur Tim Wright and Music Industry Veteran Producer, Song Writer and Musician Ben White, this game-changing duo is on a mission to redefine our experience through remarkable audio technology profoundly. Dome Audio is bringing the world together with One Headphone, OneSound.
