$200,000 POWERBALL POWER PLAY WINNER IN ARDMORE, $50,000 IN KNOXVILLE

ARDMORE/KNOXVILLE – Two lucky Powerball players in Tennessee matched four of five balls plus the Powerball last night, Jan. 28, to win the base prize of $50,000. But one of those winners also added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, which quadrupled the prize to $200,000 since the Power Play number drawn was four.

The $200,000 ticket was purchased at TNT Beer and Tobacco, 27115 Main Street East in Ardmore, while the $50,000 ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

