One Immortl and One Nation Cafes pledge to measure emissions, offset footprint and set reduction targets by 2025.

GERMANY, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The road to sustainability through Polygon.

Immortl and One Nation Cafes’ have always held sustainability and green energy as one their highest values. Now, as team members from Polygon Labs and Immortl meetup to discuss further integration, the prospect of carbon neutrality on and off the blockchain is more real than ever. Polygon PoS reached carbon neutrality in June, and Polygon Labs are currently offsetting all emissions made by web3 transactions made on their chain, working towards a negative carbon status. In 2022, their emissions were also reduced by 99.9% thanks to Ethereum’s shift to Proof-of-Stake consensus, making it one of the most efficient blockchain networks.



What is all this talk about going Carbon Neutral?

Carbon neutrality means that a company or individual is not contributing to the overall increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. This is important because carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming and climate change. By being carbon neutral, an organization such as ONE Immortl can help reduce the negative effects of climate change and protect the planet for future generations. Additionally, many consumers are increasingly interested in supporting environmentally-friendly companies, and being carbon neutral can help improve a company’s reputation and attract customers

As a company, one of the biggest challenges is reducing our impact on the planet. This involves making significant changes to our business operations, including switching to renewable energy sources, reducing energy consumption, and reducing waste. One of the first steps is conducting a thorough assessment of our current carbon emissions. This involves evaluating our energy use, transportation, and waste generation to determine our current carbon footprint. From there, we can identify opportunities for reduction and develop a plan to achieve our mitigation and reduction goals.

There are some challenges in reducing our carbon footprint and transitioning to more sustainable practices:

- Cost. Switching to renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power, can be expensive. Additionally, implementing energy efficiency measures, such as upgrading to energy-efficient equipment, can also come with a high price tag.

- Lack of infrastructure and support for renewable energy. In some areas, access to renewable energy sources may be limited, making it difficult for companies to switch from fossil fuels. Additionally, the lack of government incentives and support for renewable energy can make it difficult for companies to make the transition.

- Potential impact on our bottom line. Implementing sustainable practices can sometimes result in increased operating costs, which can be a concern for companies looking to remain competitive in the market.

Despite these challenges, the benefits of becoming more sustainable carbon neutral far outweigh the hurdles. In addition to the environmental benefits — which are critical to address — generations across the spectrum increasingly expect companies to become more sustainable. In order to maintain market relevance, achieving sustainability is vital to future-proof our operations.

In conclusion, becoming carbon neutral as a company is not without its challenges. However, with a thorough plan and commitment to sustainability, companies can overcome these hurdles and play a crucial role in mitigating climate change. Immortl and One Nation Cafe’s intend to do their part.

In addition to our irl locations, we will also assess and account for network related emissions. We see three steps to this:

1. A thorough assessment across our active network operations to calculate our historical emissions. Due to a lack of standardized reporting, we expect this process to take time as we do due diligence ourselves.

2. Transitioning to a more efficient, climate-conscious network. We are exploring a migration to the Polygon network, due their environmental efficiency, long-term climate goals and transparency of clear energy/emissions measurement.

3. As Polygon Labs accounts for all native network emissions, by default our on-chain operations will be mitigated as well. This integration will reduce Immortl’s emissions and make accounting for our historical carbon footprint a goal that’s achievable sooner. In solidarity, Immortl plans to implement its own carbon project investment to boost the impact of Polygon Labs’s efforts and achieve climate positivity for Immortl’s blockchain activity. At this late stage, neutralizing emissions isn’t enough! We need swift action to begin the process of drawdown and regenerate our environment.

“This will not only reduce our emissions since the Polygon network is a 100% carbon neutral but will help us in our steps to also be 100% carbon neutral across digital and irl operations by the end of 2025,” said Immortl and One Nation CEO, Denis Stolper.

With help from Polygon Labs Sustainability Lead Stefan Renton, the Immortl team will be able to calculate past and current emissions, as well as the emissions of all employees, offices, and One Nation Cafes.

One Immortl will also work with Polygon Labs to evaluate Web3 integrations that could improve our overall impact on the environment, including things like environmental assets to account for past emissions as well as solutions that could help address other challenges such as waste.

And that’s why!

Immortl and One Nation Cafes have always prided themselves on their commitment to sustainable energy, and green initiatives.

Going forward, green energy integration and purchasing carbon credits will be paramount to the One Nation and Immortl brands.

Immortl leadership admits that the task is daunting, especially considering market sentiment, but with fresh air under their wings, Stolper said they’re up to the task. “It will be a long process, but the first step will be to launch a 100% on Polygon,” Stolper said. “We will remain a multichain project, but we want to align our values with our processes first, and then scale and grow from there. This will be no easy feat but Polygon, along with the help of their lead in sustainability, Stefan Renton, will help us to see it through.”



