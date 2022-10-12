UPCOMING POLYGON GUILD EVENT IN MUNICH ATTRACTS BIG NAMES

Polygon Guild Munich logo Polygon Guild Munich Munich Guild collaborators

Attendees get free crypto, swag, food, and drinks, all on the house

MüNCHEN, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polygon Guilds are popping up across the world, and the latest, Polygon Munich, is kicking off with a debut event in Munich, Germany in celebration of the formation of the Polygon Munich Guild.

The live event will take place on Oct. 29 at the One Nation café, in Munich, Germany. One Nation café, owned by One Immortl, is to be Polygon Munich’s headquarters. All of the area’s guild events will be held at the café.

Drinks and snacks for the event are on the house by ways of the Immortl Wallet. Attendees will be airdropped special Polygon Guild tokens to use as payment with the Immortl Wallet. the and While they network and make new connections across the developing Polygon world, attendees will witness first-hand just how easy payments can be made in web3. Additionally, users of the wallet will test the incredible features of the Immortl wallet: A multichain wallet with an user-friendly dashboard interface for wallet holdings and charts, DEX Aggregator providing the best rates for token swaps across chains, as well as fiat on- and off-ramping.

Polygon Guild events are an opportunity to take your involvement in your favorite projects to the next level. The first Polygon Munich Guild event is tailored towards individuals interested in web3. All are welcome and encouraged to stop by and get a taste of what the words “blockchain” and “web3” is all about. The aim of this event is to connect diversity, creativity and education centered around blockchain and grow overall awareness in the Munich and surrounding areas of Germany.

“This will be a great example of how crypto will be used in the future,” claimed Denis Stolper, the owner of One Nation café and One Immortl. “All-in-one payment systems for merchants worldwide, and NFTs with real world businesses backing them.”

“This is the first of a series of monthly events at this location. Guild events will, for lack of a better term, be parties,” laughed Stolper in an interview.

But the main goal is to create an informational environment where blockchain and web3 addicts, and aspiring nerds, will have the chance to network and learn what others are up to and doing in the space.

On Oct. 29th, speakers from collaborating projects will discuss their successes and shortfalls, as well as aspirations for the future of web3 technology.

Attendees will also have their pick of free merchandise from Polygon, One Immortl, and other prjoects, as well as a chance see how to receive a One Immortl semi-fungible NFT for free, yielding the holder dividends from One Nation’s café profits.

What is a Polygon Guild?

Polygon web3 Guilds are for every web 3 enthusiast or developer who wants to explore web 3 opportunities and make real-world connections through meetups.

It’s also a space for new projects on Polygon to take the stage in front of interested holders.

Polygon Guilds are run by “Polygon Guild Mages” or web3 enthusiasts who are fans of the Polygon Ecosystem, and are looking to spread Web3 & Polygon Ecosystem literacy in their region with the help of the meetup groups.

In the case of Polygon Munich, the Guild Mage is Owner of One Nation Cafe and the One Immortl Platform, Dennis Stolper.



What is One Immortl?

One Immortl is a dual loyalty and fiat/crypto mobile wallet application.

Given the mounting demand for convenience, One Immortl takes advantage of the technological developments in the mobile and online space of payment and blockchain technology with the ONE app, and One Immortl Wallet.

Their hybrid app unites the integrated customer loyalty program environment and rewards all buyers for living a healthy lifestyle.

This platform combines a rewards program and a blockchain payment system, bringing healthy lifestyle and sustainable brands together into a single application.

