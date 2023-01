M3CCA’s New Song Release FOOTSTEPS IN THE DARK

M3CCA in Hollywood, CA M3CCA, Foot Steps in the Dark M3CCA attends Rock to Recovery Event at the Avalon in Hollywood

M3CCA releases her new single “Footsteps in the Dark” (releasing 02/10/23) after her last release “Stars and Moons” was a great success.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Multi-talented singer-songwriter M3CCA delivers a touching cover of The Isley Brothers' "Footsteps in the Dark" with her own groove and style. This harmonious rendition pays tribute to the iconic 70's group, as well as the artist's own mother who inspired M3CCA's lifelong love of song. Though "Footsteps in the Dark" debuted before M3CCA was even born, her crystal-clear vocals and authentic inflections prove that she's an "old soul" who knows the magic of music. Fans of nostalgic tunes will enjoy playing this tribute song on repeat, while newer listeners can appreciate the heartfelt melody and M3CCA's individual take on the classic hit.M3CCA’s creative photoshoot with Michael Bezjian at Getty has garnished her attention for her outgoing creative personality and she is becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after music artists.M3CCA has her official residency at THE SHAG ROOM inside the Virgin Hotel, Las Vegas every Saturday 9pm. M3CCAconsistently performs onstage at Delilah inside the Wynn Hotel, which is one of the most sought-after reservations in Las Vegas andperforms often at Delilah’s in Los Angeles, a venue that brings a modern approach to the vibes of the roaring 20’s with American cuisine andArt Deco characteristics.M3CCA is an exceptional singer & performer with a diverse musical background. She is a unique andperfect blend of R&B, Soul, Jazz & Pop. M3CCA has graced noble stages across the globe suchas The Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium, Bush Hall, The Orpheum Theatre, and Delilah. Shehas been featured in headlining shows in Las Vegas such as Matt Goss, Pussycat Dolls, andFantasy. M3CCA is a creative soul constantly evolving and exploring different avenues ofcreative expression. She has a core belief that creative expression is human nature in action.As Seen In: Maxim Magazine, Esquire Magazine, FOX News, American Idol (season 5), Matt Goss and Robin Antin’s Pussycat Dolls Burlesque.

