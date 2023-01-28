M3CCA’s New Song Release FOOTSTEPS IN THE DARK
M3CCA releases her new single “Footsteps in the Dark” (releasing 02/10/23) after her last release “Stars and Moons” was a great success.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Multi-talented singer-songwriter M3CCA delivers a touching cover of The Isley Brothers' "Footsteps in the Dark" with her own groove and style. This harmonious rendition pays tribute to the iconic 70's group, as well as the artist's own mother who inspired M3CCA's lifelong love of song. Though "Footsteps in the Dark" debuted before M3CCA was even born, her crystal-clear vocals and authentic inflections prove that she's an "old soul" who knows the magic of music. Fans of nostalgic tunes will enjoy playing this tribute song on repeat, while newer listeners can appreciate the heartfelt melody and M3CCA's individual take on the classic hit.
M3CCA’s creative photoshoot with Michael Bezjian at Getty has garnished her attention for her outgoing creative personality and she is becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after music artists.
M3CCA has her official residency at THE SHAG ROOM inside the Virgin Hotel, Las Vegas every Saturday 9pm. M3CCA
consistently performs onstage at Delilah inside the Wynn Hotel, which is one of the most sought-after reservations in Las Vegas and
performs often at Delilah’s in Los Angeles, a venue that brings a modern approach to the vibes of the roaring 20’s with American cuisine and
Art Deco characteristics.
M3CCA is an exceptional singer & performer with a diverse musical background. She is a unique and
perfect blend of R&B, Soul, Jazz & Pop. M3CCA has graced noble stages across the globe such
as The Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium, Bush Hall, The Orpheum Theatre, and Delilah. She
has been featured in headlining shows in Las Vegas such as Matt Goss, Pussycat Dolls, and
Fantasy. M3CCA is a creative soul constantly evolving and exploring different avenues of
creative expression. She has a core belief that creative expression is human nature in action.
https://open.spotify.com/track/32VMT77Nqg9NRNMmUBraqt?si=e5dfe9fed5824f12
As Seen In: Maxim Magazine, Esquire Magazine, FOX News, American Idol (season 5), Matt Goss and Robin Antin’s Pussycat Dolls Burlesque.
Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
+1 310-721-4912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
M3CCA, Stars and Moons