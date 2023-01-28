Terp Club Founder Andrew White Shares His 1 Of 1 Hand Made Terp Tools with J-Man on Weed And Whiskey News
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner welcomed Andrew White, an Oklahoma budtender that’s taken his passion for the plant and created his own brand of functional tools for cannabis users. White named his fledgling business TERP CLUB as homage to his generation of partakers method of consumption along with the member aspect of a club as we all know the comradery that cannabis brings.
About the interview J-Man shared, “We started looking for young entrepreneurs to feature on our show in 2023. A good friend reached out about a young man he encountered and after hearing his accolades and reviewing the products he’d gotten from this 26 year old entrepreneur, I knew he would be a perfect guest and we had to get him on our show.”
“It’s great to have White as our guest for our 26th episode,” J-Man continued. “We’re excited to learn and share how this young entrepreneur is forging his own pathway in the world and making his own mark in business. We should all salute young people like this that both work in a field they love and start their own business. It’s the American Dream live from Norman, Oklahoma. The dispensary is lucky to have Andrew on staff as a budtender to help people on their journey to wellness. His one of one hand made products ROCK. Folks, this is what the cannabis movement is all about!”
About Terp Club & Andrew White
Andrew White is a 26-year-old graphic and web designer from a small suburb of East Dallas. After high school, he discovered a passion for cannabis and used it to fuel his creativity and ambition. In 2021, Andrew moved to Oklahoma, where he was granted access to explore some of the finest THC and CBD remedies the earth has to offer. This eventually led him to found Terp Club in 2022, a passion project combining his hobby of creating and skills learned from school as well as other powerful figures that he admires. Andrew has since formed many incredible friendships through cannabis, and is overjoyed that he has been given the opportunity to express his creativity and love for making in this new and booming industry. Terp Club products are made with pride in the heart of Norman, Oklahoma. Visit www.terp.club for more information
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, General Manager
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, General Manager
