Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,238 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

01/28/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols:

“Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters, and my heart breaks for his family, friends, and loved ones. His last word was ‘mom.’

“I was struck by the beautiful photos taken by Tyre, which serve as a stark contrast to the horrifying video and images released last night. His family and our nation deserve a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation.

“We cannot continue this way. We must create a more just society for everyone. I’m committed to continuing that work here in Connecticut.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.