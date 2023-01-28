Press Releases

01/28/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols:

“Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters, and my heart breaks for his family, friends, and loved ones. His last word was ‘mom.’

“I was struck by the beautiful photos taken by Tyre, which serve as a stark contrast to the horrifying video and images released last night. His family and our nation deserve a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation.

“We cannot continue this way. We must create a more just society for everyone. I’m committed to continuing that work here in Connecticut.”