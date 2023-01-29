James Anstead’s Limericks Takes Places
Taking readers to distant places through the use of poemsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you always wanted to see the rest of the world but have yet to have the opportunity to do so? Fret not, author James Anstead’s book, Around the World in Five Lines, is just the book that will help you realize your dream of visiting far places! With the use of just five lines, he’s able to bring readers to different countries across the globe through fun and silly limericks.
An educator since 1977, author James Anstead holds two degrees from Northern Kentucky University: BA in history and an MA in education. He is currently working at the Covington Independent Schools, where he coaches basketball. He also has forty-two years of experience working in a summer camp. With his mother inculcating and nurturing his love of literature and appreciation of poetry, James found himself dabbling in writing. This paved the way for him to write essays and come up with this collection of limericks.
A collection of limericks that are composed of five lines each, Around the World in Five Lines is part fun and part whimsical. Inspired by James’ travels around the world, his limericks describe the mundane yet fascinating things he came across in his travels. Taking the readers to faraway lands such as Swaziland, Hongkong, and Tel Aviv, Anstead’s flair for writing poetry in the format of limericks brings comical relief even in the direst of circumstances. Globetrotters are also sure to find his poems captivating since he has peppered them with his silly observations during his stay in the many cities around the world.
Going to faraway places has never been this easy! Get a copy of Around the World in Five Lines today and start on your journey across the globe! Out now in bookstores near you.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
