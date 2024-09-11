Dr. A. H. Yurvati Shares Spanish Editions of “Wet My Hands” and “This to Me” at the 2024 Manila International Book Fair

Cardiothoracic surgeon and author presents dual language editions of his works.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Albert H. Yurvati, an esteemed emeritus professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, launches “ Wet My Hands ” and “ This to Me ,” alongside their newly translated Spanish editions at the 2024 Manila International Book Fair.Dr. Yurvati’s poignant narratives, deeply rooted in his journey from a celebrated cardiothoracic surgeon to a caregiver and patient, have captivated readers across the globe. “Wet My Hands” intricately explores the interplay of fate in shaping the various threads of his life, while its sequel, “This to Me,” continues this compelling exploration with a blend of humor, history, and passion.This year, in collaboration with Writers’ Branding and The Reading Glass Books, Dr. Yurvati’s works are being introduced to a broader audience with the release of their Spanish editions. These translations offer a valuable opportunity for Spanish-speaking readers to engage with Dr. Yurvati’s inspiring story, presented with the same depth and nuance as the original texts.Dr. Yurvati’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Hailing from Allentown, Pennsylvania, and having served in the US Army, he found his soulmate, Sharon, and pursued a remarkable career. Following his transition to caregiving after Sharon’s stroke and his own diagnosis of multiple myeloma, Dr. Yurvati shares his life story—a testament to resilience and transformation.Join Writers’ Branding in partnership with The Reading Glass Books at the Manila International Book Fair to celebrate Dr. Albert H. Yurvati’s inspiring story, bridging cultures through the power of literature.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

