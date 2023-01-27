Submit Release
Senate Bill 232 Printer's Number 146

PENNSYLVANIA, January 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 146

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

232

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BREWSTER, BOSCOLA, KANE, MARTIN,

LANGERHOLC, STREET, J. WARD, COMITTA, MASTRIANO, COSTA,

L. WILLIAMS AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 27, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 27, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school health services, further

providing for health services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1402 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding subsections to read:

Section 1402. Health Services.--* * *

(e.1) The following shall apply:

(1) A school nurse, school physician or employe of a school

district shall remove a tick from a student in accordance with

guidelines issued by the Secretary of Health. The tick shall:

(i) be preserved for the parent or guardian of the student

to send to the Tick Research Lab of Pennsylvania for testing, if

the parent or guardian chooses to do so. The school district

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Senate Bill 232 Printer's Number 146

