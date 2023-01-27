Senate Bill 232 Printer's Number 146
PENNSYLVANIA, January 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 146
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
232
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BREWSTER, BOSCOLA, KANE, MARTIN,
LANGERHOLC, STREET, J. WARD, COMITTA, MASTRIANO, COSTA,
L. WILLIAMS AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 27, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 27, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school health services, further
providing for health services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1402 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding subsections to read:
Section 1402. Health Services.--* * *
(e.1) The following shall apply:
(1) A school nurse, school physician or employe of a school
district shall remove a tick from a student in accordance with
guidelines issued by the Secretary of Health. The tick shall:
(i) be preserved for the parent or guardian of the student
to send to the Tick Research Lab of Pennsylvania for testing, if
the parent or guardian chooses to do so. The school district
