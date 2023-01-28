Feedback Monitors Pinpoint the “Why” Behind Customer Complaints
New feedback monitors go beyond merely gathering feedback to pinpointing the issues at hand. With this analysis available, companies can make the necessary changes to improve overall customer care.”UK, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Grange Technologies, led by Head of Product Development Mark Henderson, is officially announcing the debut of their newest range of staff and customer feedback monitors.
These monitors, which have already been placed in Mitie, NHS hospitals, Oslo Airport, and Club Kingswood, come in formats including free standing kiosks, desktop mounted versions, wall mounted versions, and QR code versions designed to suit various needs.
This technology is centered around one vital premise: understanding what does and doesn’t work for both staff and customers is critical to the success of any business. Although this is well-known, few businesses and organisations truly listen and react to what is said by both staff and customers. Grange Technologies’ new feedback monitors go beyond merely gathering feedback to pinpointing the issues at hand. With this analysis available, companies can make the necessary changes to improve overall customer care.
Henderson, who has nearly three decades of innovation design and manufacturing experience, explains, “Imagine a customer walking out of a restaurant unhappy with the service or quality of the food served. The customer doesn’t inform the restaurant about their experience, and the restaurant loses a customer without a clue why or how this has happened. The customer likely tells others about his or her experience, and then the business has been negatively represented numerous times without having the chance to correct the core issues in the matter, because they never knew. That’s where our technology saves the day.”
Grange Technologies’ new staff and customer feedback monitors do more than indicate pain points; instead, this pivotal new technology is revolutionizing how pain points are resolved by helping to identify the “why” behind customer complaints. Learn more and request a consultation now at https://grangetechnologies.co.uk.
