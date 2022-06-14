A World-First: Pioneeringly Sustainable Wipes that think inside the Box

Koala Wipes Koala wipes for everywhere and anywhere

The end of the plastic tubs and buckets that are so commonly used for antibacterial wipes?

LONDON, UK, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --The Hygiene Company introduces Koala Wipes : a new sustainable wet wipes brand and the first to package biodegradable wipes in an eco-friendly cardboard box dispenser.Launched at this years Interclean Amsterdam 2022A World Wide first - Dispenser / Bag / Wipes all 100% Biodegradable & SustainableIn an effort to improve hygiene compliance by making antibacterial wipes and dispensers more accessible and sophisticated, Jonathan Bradford founded The Hygiene Company in 1992. Nearly three decades on, he continues to be amazed by the number of manufacturers and customers who are still content on using wet wipes packaged in unsustainable plastic tubs and buckets, which are inevitably thrown into landfill after use.The Hygiene Company has always promoted refill pouches, (the pouches themselves being both Biodegradable & Recyclable) an environmentally friendly alternative that is simply placed into an empty plastic dispenser, making the unit ready for use again. However, a recent response from a client stating that their customers continue to ditch the empty plastic buckets and tubs drove home the grave impact that we, as a species, are having on our planet. Jonathan felt that drastic action was needed and so created Koala Wipes: sustainable wet wipes, in a biodegradable bag using a 100% biodegradable dispenser that are designed, with care, to keep every environment clean.With innovation at the heart of their brand, Koala Wipes was developed as a ground-breaking solution to the disposable plastic tub or bucket: a cardboard box dispenser that is 100% biodegradable, recyclable, reusable and made from recycled materials. Compared to plastic tubs/buckets that take 100s of years to decompose in landfill sites, this cardboard dispenser can decompose in a matter of months, in the right conditions. Can common sense prevail and take this eco-conscious step forward in helping to reduce the number of plastic tubs and buckets disposed in landfill?To ensure the wipes remain fresh and moist, the within the cardboard dispenser, Koala Wipes are contained in a sealed bag that is both biodegradable and recyclable.Koala Wipes are made from either bamboo or wood pulp and viscose, and are 100% biodegradable, meaning they naturally decompose, as they state on their packaging Biodegradable by NATURE. Moreover, they are antibacterial so can be used to disinfect both hands and surfaces:• As well as being better for the planet, Koala Wipes are better for your skin too, as the natural ingredients packed into the wipes make them incredibly soft, antimicrobial, and hypoallergenic.• Koala Wipes have a significantly thicker GSM than regular wipes, so contain a higher volume of antibacterial fluid, making it easier to keep surfaces clean.“Through our innovatively sustainable Koala Wipes, we look towards a brighter future that doesn’t abuse the planet, while inspiring individuals and businesses to make eco-conscious choices for a healthier lifestyle.” – Jonathan Bradford, founder of Koala Wipes and The Hygiene Company. Check out video for full demoThe names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of theirrespective owners.

