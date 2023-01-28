GKR Hemas Invites Everyone to Visit Indonesia Tourism, SME Exhibition & Culinary Fest at ATF TRAVEX 2023 in Yogyakarta
Yogyakarta is Ready to Welcome All ATF TRAVEX 2023 Delegations from more than 30 CountriesYOGYAKARTA, DIY YOGYAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biggest annual tourism event in ASEAN, ATF (ASEAN TOURISM FORUM) 2023, marking the beginning of Indonesia's ASEAN chairmanship is about to be held. One of the main agendas is the Travel Exchange or TRAVEX, a trade-only mart featuring the most significant products and services for ASEAN tour and travel destinations as well as facilitating sales, purchases, and promotions of the region at the international scale.
Among the TRAVEX programs which are crucial for the tourism industry and local communities are the B2C (Business to Consumers) session or direct sales which will present 3 major agendas: the Indonesia Tourism Exhibition, Culinary Festival, and Creative Economy Industries Exhibition.
First Lady of the Governor of Special District of Yogyakarta, Gusti Kanjeng Ratu (GKR) Hemas invites everyone to visit Yogyakarta and attend TRAVEX at ATF 2023. “Yogyakarta takes pride not only for being the favorite tourism destination to both local and international tourists but also for the diversity of SME and creative economy industry. Not to mention abundant destinations, SME products, and creative economy from across the country. All are worthy of being presented in such a great event. Let's all come to Yogyakarta, celebrate and attend TRAVEX at Jogja Expo Center in the coming 2-5 February.”
Meanwhile, the Director of MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Convention & Exhibition) of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Iyung Masruroh, said that “The Indonesia Tourism Exhibition, Culinary Festival and Creative Economy Industries Exhibition which will be officiated by the wife of the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Nur Asia Sandiaga Uno along with the wife of the Governor of Special District of Yogyakarta, Sri Sultan
Hamengkubuwono X, Gusti Kanjeng Ratu (GKR) Hemas is open for public from 2-5 February 2023 at Bima Hall A, JEC (Jogja Expo Center). Such a direct consumer exhibition opens the way for people in the SME and creative economy industry to promote and sell their top products to consumers from Indonesia and the rest 30 countries participating in the ATF and TRAVEX. This is a golden opportunity that we can't afford to miss!”
The Indonesia Tourism Exhibition at TRAVEX enables the participants/exhibitors, especially Regional Governments and the local tourism industry to rebound or boost their sale number back to the time before the Covid-19 pandemic. Participants of the Indonesia Tourism Exhibition include the Regional Governments, travel villages, DMC, DMO, tour and travel industry, local and international hotel networks, accommodations, sale point platforms, airlines, tourism associations, online transportation portals, and others.
Furthermore, GKR Hemas explained that the Culinary Festival and Creative Economy Industries Exhibition will also feature numerous promotional and cultural activities such as: the Batik Demo, The making of Wayang from leather and Sukhet (grass), Painting Caping (Indonesian farmer traditional hat), Painting Plaited Mats, the Making of Ceramics from Clay, National Culinary Exhibition (Cooking Demo and Food Tasting), exotic traditional drinks and foods exhibition and others. The public could visit JEC from 10 am to 10 pm West Indonesian Time with no admission fee or free of charge. There will also be exciting prizes for lucky visitors.
The Government of the city of Yogyakarta continues to make the final preparations and coordinates with related parties to ensure that the ATF 2023 at Yogyakarta runs smoothly and is successfully attended by thousands of delegations and visitors.
Danu Kuntoaji
Danu Kuntoaji
email us here