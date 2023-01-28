Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, January 30, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
MONDAY, JANUARY 30, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Monday, January 30, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
10:00 a.m.
     PRESENTATION
          Hubert Quintana, Capital Outlay Liaison, SENMEDD

1:30 p.m. — FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
(378) State Personnel Board (Simon/Vigil)
(343) Retiree Health Care Authority (Simon/Vigil)
(352) Educational Retirement Board (Simon/Vigil)
(366) Public Employee Retirement Association (Simon/Vigil)
(410) Ethics Commission (Hitzman/Jimenez)
(361) Dept of Information Technology (Hitzman/Mavrommatis)
(430) Public Regulation Commission (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez)
(440) Office of Superintendent of Insurance (Dick-Peddie/Vigil)
(516) Department of Game and Fish (Sanchez/Chavez)

For public participation click on the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone US +1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3732

To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Monday, January 30, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 4     HEALTHY UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEALS     (PADILLA/JARAMILLO)
SB 88     MED STUDENT PREP FOR UNDERSERVED     (ORTIZ y PINO)
SB 93     MORA SCHOOL SECURITY     (CAMPOS)
SB 95     STATEWIDE SCHOOL SAFETY     (MUÑOZ)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 311
SB 9     CREATE LEGACY PERMANENT FUNDS     (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
SB 156     STATEWIDE ANTI-LITTER CAMPAIGN     (STEINBORN)
SB 167     STRATEGIC WATER RESERVE     (STEFANICS/WIRTH)
SB 195     WATER PROTECTION PERMANENT FUND     (CAMPOS)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 773 988 1331 To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary, Room 328, (505) 986-4871

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Monay, January 30, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311
SB 7     RURAL HEALTH CARE DELIVERY FUND     (STEFANICS)
*SB 106     PHARMACISTS & PAS AS HEALTH CARE PR     (STEFANICS/THOMSON) ACTIONERS
SB 107     CUSTODY HEARINGS WITHIN 72 HOURS     (DIAMOND/IVEY-SOTO)
SB 111     TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LICENSING FEES     (SOULES)
SB 116     21 YEARS OLD TO PURCHASE OR POSSESS FIREARMS     (HAMBLEN)
SB 117     PRESCRIBING PSYCHOLOGIST PRACTICE ACT     (SOULES)
SB 118     FINANCIAL CRIMES AGAINST VULNERABLE ADULTS     (PADILLA/WIRTH)
SB 119     FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION ACT    (DUHIGG/WIRTH

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone +1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 9:30 am – Room 303
Organizational Meeting and Introduction SB 115     MULTIMEDIA AT HISPANIC CULTURAL     (CAMPOS)
SB 188     OFFICIAL STATE AROMA     (SOULES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 433 043 7643
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Monday, January 30, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311
     CONSTITUTIONAL CONSTRAINTS AND DETENTION PRESUMPTIONS: GUILTY
      UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT?

        Representative for Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham
                Ben Baker, Deputy Secretary Department of Public Safety (Invited)
          Sam Bregman, District Attorney
               Second Judicial District (Invited)
          Kim Chavez-Cook, Appellate Defender
               Law Offices of the Public Defender

SB 29     MEDICAL AND GERIATRIC PAROLE     (O’NEILL)
SB 31     GUARDIANSHIP CHANGES     (DUHIGG/LOPEZ)
SB 43     INTIMIDATION OF ELECTION OFFICIALS     (DUHIGG)
SB 170     INCREASE JUROR COMPENSATION     (SOULES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/361365786 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID 361 636 5786
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair
Monday, January 30, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – 321
SB 34     FORMER LEGISLATORS AS LOBBYISTS     (POPE)
SB 180     ELECTION CHANGES     (DUHIGG/JARAMILLO)

For public participation, please click on the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464, or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799

Meeting ID: 339 642 2464.
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 321

SB 22     ELECTRIC VEHICLE & CHARGING UNIT TAX CREDITS     (TALLMAN)
SB 26     EXCESS OIL & GAS FUNDS TO SEVERANCETAX FUND     (GONZALES)
SB 28     TEACHER SCHOOL SUPPLY PURCHASE TAX DEDUCTION     (BRANDT)
SB 30     STATE PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE      (SOULES)
*SB 36     HEALTH CARE GRT EXEMPTION FOR ARPA PAYMENTS     (ORTIZ y PINO)
SB 37     REGIONAL TRANSIT GRT DISTRIBUTIONS     (JARAMILLO)

*SB 102     IMPROPER USE OF TRAVEL LANE     (MUÑOZ)
SB 104     AIRPORT IMPROVEMENT FUNDS     (MUÑOZ)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation, please click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINARhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295, or by telephone at 1.253.215.8782
meeting ID:401 128 9295.
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323, (505) 986-4265

