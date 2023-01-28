Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, January 30, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

MONDAY, JANUARY 30, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Monday, January 30, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

10:00 a.m.

PRESENTATION

Hubert Quintana, Capital Outlay Liaison, SENMEDD

1:30 p.m. — FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(378) State Personnel Board (Simon/Vigil)

(343) Retiree Health Care Authority (Simon/Vigil)

(352) Educational Retirement Board (Simon/Vigil)

(366) Public Employee Retirement Association (Simon/Vigil)

(410) Ethics Commission (Hitzman/Jimenez)

(361) Dept of Information Technology (Hitzman/Mavrommatis)

(430) Public Regulation Commission (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez)

(440) Office of Superintendent of Insurance (Dick-Peddie/Vigil)

(516) Department of Game and Fish (Sanchez/Chavez)

For public participation click on the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone US +1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3732

To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Monday, January 30, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 4 HEALTHY UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEALS (PADILLA/JARAMILLO)

SB 88 MED STUDENT PREP FOR UNDERSERVED (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 93 MORA SCHOOL SECURITY (CAMPOS)

SB 95 STATEWIDE SCHOOL SAFETY (MUÑOZ)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 311

SB 9 CREATE LEGACY PERMANENT FUNDS (NEVILLE/WIRTH)

SB 156 STATEWIDE ANTI-LITTER CAMPAIGN (STEINBORN)

SB 167 STRATEGIC WATER RESERVE (STEFANICS/WIRTH)

SB 195 WATER PROTECTION PERMANENT FUND (CAMPOS)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 773 988 1331 To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary, Room 328, (505) 986-4871

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE –

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Monay, January 30, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

SB 7 RURAL HEALTH CARE DELIVERY FUND (STEFANICS)

*SB 106 PHARMACISTS & PAS AS HEALTH CARE PR (STEFANICS/THOMSON) ACTIONERS

SB 107 CUSTODY HEARINGS WITHIN 72 HOURS (DIAMOND/IVEY-SOTO)

SB 111 TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LICENSING FEES (SOULES)

SB 116 21 YEARS OLD TO PURCHASE OR POSSESS FIREARMS (HAMBLEN)

SB 117 PRESCRIBING PSYCHOLOGIST PRACTICE ACT (SOULES)

SB 118 FINANCIAL CRIMES AGAINST VULNERABLE ADULTS (PADILLA/WIRTH)

SB 119 FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION ACT (DUHIGG/WIRTH

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone +1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE –

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 9:30 am – Room 303

Organizational Meeting and Introduction SB 115 MULTIMEDIA AT HISPANIC CULTURAL (CAMPOS)

SB 188 OFFICIAL STATE AROMA (SOULES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 433 043 7643

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,

(505) 986-4837

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Monday, January 30, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

CONSTITUTIONAL CONSTRAINTS AND DETENTION PRESUMPTIONS: GUILTY

UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT?

Representative for Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham

Ben Baker, Deputy Secretary Department of Public Safety (Invited)

Sam Bregman, District Attorney

Second Judicial District (Invited)

Kim Chavez-Cook, Appellate Defender

Law Offices of the Public Defender

SB 29 MEDICAL AND GERIATRIC PAROLE (O’NEILL)

SB 31 GUARDIANSHIP CHANGES (DUHIGG/LOPEZ)

SB 43 INTIMIDATION OF ELECTION OFFICIALS (DUHIGG)

SB 170 INCREASE JUROR COMPENSATION (SOULES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/361365786 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 361 636 5786

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Monday, January 30, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – 321

SB 34 FORMER LEGISLATORS AS LOBBYISTS (POPE)

SB 180 ELECTION CHANGES (DUHIGG/JARAMILLO)

For public participation, please click on the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464, or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799

Meeting ID: 339 642 2464.

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 321

SB 22 ELECTRIC VEHICLE & CHARGING UNIT TAX CREDITS (TALLMAN)

SB 26 EXCESS OIL & GAS FUNDS TO SEVERANCETAX FUND (GONZALES)

SB 28 TEACHER SCHOOL SUPPLY PURCHASE TAX DEDUCTION (BRANDT)

SB 30 STATE PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE (SOULES)

*SB 36 HEALTH CARE GRT EXEMPTION FOR ARPA PAYMENTS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 37 REGIONAL TRANSIT GRT DISTRIBUTIONS (JARAMILLO)

*SB 102 IMPROPER USE OF TRAVEL LANE (MUÑOZ)

SB 104 AIRPORT IMPROVEMENT FUNDS (MUÑOZ)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation, please click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINARhttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295, or by telephone at 1.253.215.8782

meeting ID:401 128 9295.

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323, (505) 986-4265

###