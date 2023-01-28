Submit Release
Violation of Condition of Release/ Rutland Barracks.

News Release

CASE#: 23B4000693

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Cpl Christopher Loyzelle                                                                    

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: January 27, 2023 / 19:00 hours

LOCATION: Killington, VT

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release  

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Pierro-Donahue

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 27, 2023, at approximately 1941 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a violation of court ordered conditions of release at the Valrock Motel in Killington VT.

 

Investigation revealed Matthew Pierro-Donahue violated his court ordered conditions of release steaming from a previous aggravated domestic assault case. Pierro-Donahue was ordered held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.     

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 30, 2023 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

