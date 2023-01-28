Supermarkets, traditonal markets gradually resume normal operations amid abundant supply

VIETNAM, January 28 -

HCM CITY — Many supermarkets in HCM City such as Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Go!, Big C, Tops Market, and AEON reopened on January 23, the second of the new year.

Traditional markets too have been gradually reopening since January 23, especially those that sell fresh foods, flowers, fruits, and vegetables.

According to a Ministry of Finance report on the market and prices, sales in the city’s wholesale markets on the fourth day of the new year (January 25) were 31-52 per cent of normal while prices were mostly normal.

The volume of vegetables and fruits arriving at the Thủ Đức Wholesale Market was 1,172 tonnes, or 52 per cent of normal days and an increase of 28.5 per cent from the same period last year.

At the Hóc Môn Wholesale Market it was 860 tonnes, which was equal 48 per cent of normal days and a decrease of 12 per cent from last year.

Supermarkets have also launched many promotions after Tết to stimulate demand.

From January 25 to 27 customers at Co.opmart with bills worth VNĐ500,000 or more have the chance to receive vouchers worth VNĐ30,000-500,000 under its ‘Hái lộc đón phúc – Sung túc cả năm’ programme.

The supermarket chain is also offering discounts on confectionery, milk and dairy products, vegetables, fruits, household utensils, cosmetics, clothes, and others. — VNS