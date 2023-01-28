iUrban Teen Highlights Future STEM Leaders at 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Breakfast
13th Annual event celebrated STEM achievement to the sounds of legendary a capella group Take Six
I thought about how appropriate that hymn [Lift Every Voice and Sing] is for today- the duty to march on and keep working toward Dr. King's dream.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 16, 2023, iUrban Teen hosted the 13th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration. The event was held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at the Hilton Vancouver in Vancouver, WA.
— Washington State Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
Guests were musically entertained by the award-winning Take Six. “We were honored to have ten-time Grammy Award winning a capella group Take Six perform so wonderfully,” says iUrban Teen founder Deena Pierott. For decades, the group has admirably crossed most musical genres, continuing to push the boundaries of creativity with every new release and ever-evolving live performances.
During the event, Pastor Joyce Smith sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem. US State Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez reflected on the song’s significance." I thought about how appropriate that hymn is for today- the duty to march on and keep working toward Dr. King's dream.”
Dr. Jeff Snell Ed.D., Superintendent of Vancouver Public Schools, was honored with the Compass Award which is presented each year to an individual or organization for making admirable strides in equity and inclusion. In his current role as superintendent for Vancouver Public Schools, Dr. Snell ensures equitable education for all students, and supports successful passage and implementation of levies and bonds. His experience also includes teaching education leadership at the university level. Dr. Snell holds a B.S. in Mathematics Education from Boston University, an M.A. in Educational Leadership, and a Ph.D. in Education from Washington State University.
Pierott says the annual celebration funds the iUrban Teen Scholarship Fund has provided awards to over 58 students over the past six years, and this year’s sold-out event was no exception. “It could not have been successful without the support of our annual sponsors. We are extremely grateful for Presenting Sponsor Autodesk for their continued support,” she shares. “Last year we were able to award over $26,000 in scholarships to fifteen students.” Additional sponsors include IBEW 48 (Gold), Lenovo (Silver) and the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington (Silver).
About iUrban Teen iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley. Recognized by Inc., iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org
