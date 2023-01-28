Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,098 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,363 in the last 365 days.

iUrban Teen Highlights Future STEM Leaders at 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Breakfast

13th Annual event celebrated STEM achievement to the sounds of legendary a capella group Take Six

I thought about how appropriate that hymn [Lift Every Voice and Sing] is for today- the duty to march on and keep working toward Dr. King's dream.”
— Washington State Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 16, 2023, iUrban Teen hosted the 13th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration. The event was held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at the Hilton Vancouver in Vancouver, WA.

Guests were musically entertained by the award-winning Take Six. “We were honored to have ten-time Grammy Award winning a capella group Take Six perform so wonderfully,” says iUrban Teen founder Deena Pierott. For decades, the group has admirably crossed most musical genres, continuing to push the boundaries of creativity with every new release and ever-evolving live performances.

During the event, Pastor Joyce Smith sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem. US State Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez reflected on the song’s significance." I thought about how appropriate that hymn is for today- the duty to march on and keep working toward Dr. King's dream.”

Dr. Jeff Snell Ed.D., Superintendent of Vancouver Public Schools, was honored with the Compass Award which is presented each year to an individual or organization for making admirable strides in equity and inclusion. In his current role as superintendent for Vancouver Public Schools, Dr. Snell ensures equitable education for all students, and supports successful passage and implementation of levies and bonds. His experience also includes teaching education leadership at the university level. Dr. Snell holds a B.S. in Mathematics Education from Boston University, an M.A. in Educational Leadership, and a Ph.D. in Education from Washington State University.

Pierott says the annual celebration funds the iUrban Teen Scholarship Fund has provided awards to over 58 students over the past six years, and this year’s sold-out event was no exception. “It could not have been successful without the support of our annual sponsors. We are extremely grateful for Presenting Sponsor Autodesk for their continued support,” she shares. “Last year we were able to award over $26,000 in scholarships to fifteen students.” Additional sponsors include IBEW 48 (Gold), Lenovo (Silver) and the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington (Silver).

To contribute to iUrban Teen Scholarships, please make your tax-deductible donation by visiting:
https://iurbanteen.org/donate/

About iUrban Teen iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley. Recognized by Inc., iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org

Meera Bowman-Johnson
iUrban Teen
+1 281-795-0702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

iUrban Teen Highlights Future STEM Leaders at 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Breakfast

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Politics, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.