The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces More Than $18 Million Available for Florida’s Rural Communities

Eligible rural local governments can now apply for funding


Tallahassee, FL - Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced more than $18 million in funding available for Florida rural communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF). The program facilitates the planning, preparing, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities to encourage job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies. Applications will be accepted through Monday, March 13, 2023, and additional information is available on the  Rural Infrastructure Fund webpage.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO is proud to support continued historic investments in Florida’s rural communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund.” said DEO Acting Secretary Meredith Ivey.  “Eligible communities are encouraged to apply for funding to support infrastructure projects that will have positive, long-term impacts on their residents, businesses, and local economies.”

Grant funding in the amount of $18 million is now available to rural communities through a second application cycle. During Fiscal Year 2022-2023, Governor DeSantis has awarded more than $12 million to 17 communities through RIF as part of his commitment to the success of Florida’s rural communities. Governor DeSantis awarded $4.9 million in infrastructure investments  to eight rural Northwest Florida communities and awarded more than $7.1 million in nine Florida communities.

Eligible applicants are local governments within an area designated as a Rural Area of Opportunity, or a rural county or community, pursuant to Section 288.0656, Florida Statutes . Eligible activities include planning and/or construction of water, wastewater, stormwater, and broadband infrastructure.

To provide technical assistance and an overview of the application process, DEO is hosting a webinar on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10 a.m., Eastern Time. To register to attend the webinar, visit the Rural Infrastructure Fund webpage .

The deadline to submit an application is Monday, March 13, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. For more information about the RIF program, the application webinar, and how to apply, please visit the Rural Infrastructure Fund webpage.

