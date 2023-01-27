Council President Glass to be Joined by Public Safety Chair Katz for Media Availability on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m. to Discuss Public Safety

MARYLAND, January 27 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 27, 2023

Rockville, Md., Jan. 27, 2023 — On Monday, January 30 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss public safety issues with Public Safety Committee Chair Sidney Katz. Councilmembers will discuss Montgomery County's recent hate crimes, including antisemitic incidents, crime prevention efforts and public education efforts focused on battling opioid addiction among young people.

Additionally, Glass will highlight items on the Council’s agenda, including a vote on the Council’s new rules of procedure and expanded transparency initiatives.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.

# # #