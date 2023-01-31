Parkinson's Wellness Project to Host Two Educational Events for those with Parkinson's Disease and their Care Partners
Parkinson's Wellness Project is a NY based nonprofit that promotes better awareness, education, and social interaction for people with Parkinson’s Disease.
As more people and younger people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, there is a critical need to provide education about the tools they need to navigate through the symptoms of PD.”SUFFERN , NEW YORK, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkinson's Wellness Project (PWP), a Pomona-based nonprofit organization that promotes better awareness, education, and social interaction for people with Parkinson’s Disease (PD), announced today that it will host two upcoming wellness events:
— PWP Co-director Susan Lust
PD ESSENTIALS
Wellness Resources for Newly Diagnosed
Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 9:30 am to 3 pm
Crowne Plaza Hotel, Suffern
PD RESET
Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 9:30 am to 3:00pm
Crowne Plaza Hotel, Suffern
“As more people and younger people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, there is a critical need to provide education about the tools they need to navigate through the symptoms of PD,” said PWP Co-director Susan Lust. “We are excited to host these events for those experiencing PD and their care partners so they can hear from top experts in the field. Learning about PD and what you can do about it can have a dramatic effect on managing life with Parkinson’s.”
The two interactive, in-person events will teach best practices in coping with PD and will feature educational information from movement disorder specialists and other medical experts, as well as inspirational stories.
PD ESSENTIALS featured presenters:
· Dr. Joohi Jimenez-Shahed, Medical Director, Mount Sinai West, New York, will provide an introductory look at the disease, treatment options, and proactive disease management strategies.
· Dr. Michele Tagliati, Movement Disorders Neurologist, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles will be speaking about his new book PD for Dummies
The event will also include a fun Parkinson’s on the Move experience with Alex Tressor, a jazz and ballet dancer diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2007. Attendees, especially those newly diagnosed within the past five years, will learn about medications, what to ask doctors, motor and non-motor symptoms, how to slow progression, alleviate symptoms, ensure medications work optimally, and maintain a healthy lifestyle with diet and exercise.
Both events will include a buffet breakfast and lunch from COBEA of New City, with plenty of time for socializing. The Gold Sponsor for the event is Supernus Pharmaceuticals.
PD RESET Wellness Expo, on March 12, is aimed at giving both PD patients and their Care Partners (CP) a much-needed reset. Speakers will give separate presentations to each group on the importance of improving mental health, infusing your life with the attitude of gratitude, and learning to keep a healthy body and healthy brain, among other topics.
PD RESET Featured presenters:
· Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, CMO, American Parkinsons Disease Association (APDA)
From Worrier to Warrior – How to Improve Mental Health in PD - Dr. Gilbert will discuss ways to improve mental health for those with Parkinson's disease, including steps to alleviate common symptoms
· Dr. David Lieberman, PhD, Psychologist
Topic for PD: The Power of Perspective - How to Infuse Your Life with an Attitude of Joy and Gratitude
Topic for CP: Empowering Care Partners - Using psychology to optimize your effectiveness and influence with your partner and practical strategies to recharge yourself
· Julie Fineman, P.T., EdD, Columbia Neuro Rehab Research Lab
Topic for PD: HEALTHY BODY, HEALTHY BRAIN…Learning from a Neuro Physical Therapist
Topic for CP - Supporting your family in the process
· Dr. Phil Schneider, Speech Language Pathologist
Topic for PD - Staying Connected! Being Heard and Being Understood… From Both Sides How to keep your voice strong from the personal experience of Dr. Schneider
Topic to CP -Encountering an introspective partner and how to change the situation, and Dr. Schneider’s own experience with being a CP
· Scott Saumsiegle, Sr. Market Development Manager at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
An inspirational story of overcoming challenges and winning!
· Yuri Milshtein, Rock Steady Boxing Coach, Krav Mega MMA
Who knew sweating was fun? Experience a workout with Coach Yuri
· Dr. Jonathan Feiner, PH. D, Clinical Director, Adult Services at Achieve
Mindful Meditation – Finding Peace in the Difficult using visualization exercises to learn to let go of negative inner thoughts to live happier, less anxious lives. Think greater than you feel!
Exhibitors attending are Rune Labs/Strive PD, Helen Hayes Hospital, Rutgers Virtual Reality, Feldenkrais Method, Weitz & Luxenberg, Urban Poling/Activator, Columbia Neuro Rehab Lab, Mount Sinai Hospital, and APDA.
Purchase tickets for one or both of these events online. Registration required; seating is limited.
For more information, visit www.parkinsonswellnessproject.org or call 845-300-4511.
ABOUT PARKINSON’S DISEASE
First described in 1817 by English physician James Parkinson as a "shaking palsy," Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive neurological disorder of the brain that results from a loss of cells that produce dopamine. Loss of this neurotransmitter causes instability of posture or balance, gait difficulty, stiffness or rigidity of the arms, legs or neck, general slowness of movement and tremors or trembling. Other symptoms may include depression, mental confusion, difficulty writing and speech problems. There isn't a specific test to diagnose Parkinson's disease. A neurologist will diagnose Parkinson's disease based on an individual’s medical history, a review of symptoms, and a neurological and physical examination. Nearly one million people in the United States live with PD and 60,000 people are diagnosed with it each year. Parkinson's disease can't be cured, YET, but much research is being done to find a cure…Now there are many new medications and alternative therapies that can help control the symptoms, often dramatically.
Susan Lust
Parkinson's Wellness Project
+1 845-300-4511
