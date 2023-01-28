the average person can make good money working remotely” — Angelica Rains

Angelica Rains, CEO of Groupe Insearch, Featured in Yahoo!, Can You Make Good Money Working Remotely?

By: Andrew Lisa

Telecommuting comes with the benefits of flexibility, time and money saved on a commute never taken, and of course, the ease and comfort of working from your own home — or wherever you happen to be. But all that comes with the tradeoff of lower pay, right?

Maybe in the past, but GOBankingRates spoke to hiring and staffing professionals who say that’s simply not the case in the post-COVID world. In fact, some of the highest-paying positions — including executive-level work — are now more and more likely to be done at home than in the office, and all without any reduction in pay. So, can you make good money working remotely? Let’s find out.

“Absolutely, the average person can make good money working remotely,” said Angelica Rains, founder and CEO of Groupe Insearch, a top recruiting office for Sanford Rose Associates, one of the leading recruiting firms in the U.S. “In fact, many of the highest-paid roles are remote. Offering remote work allows employers to extend their reach for top talent beyond their office location. There is obviously value to being in person. However, we live in a time where remote work not only gives flexibility but is often more productive and efficient.”

Read more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/good-money-working-remotely-210023975.html?guccounter=1