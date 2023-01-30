InPlay Launches Revolutionary NanoBeacon BLE Scanner App

Submit Release
IRVINE, CA, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InPlay is proud to announce the launch of its innovative new app, the NanoBeacon BLE Scanner. This powerful new tool is designed to unlock the full potential of BLE sensor beacons, making it easier than ever for businesses and individuals to access and utilize the data provided by these cutting-edge devices.

When combined with our award-winning NanoBeacon SoC IN100 Bluetooth beacon, our recently released mobile app is a unique app that offers a seamless integration not provided by any other app! With the app's ability to import your IN100 configuration from the desktop tool with a simple scan of a QR code, users can easily set up and configure their beacon.

Once imported, the app automatically detects your device and filters out all other devices, making it even easier for users to access and utilize the data provided by their beacon. The app can also send notifications when it detects Triggered advertisements being sent by your device, even when the app is running in the background! (with some restrictions on iOS) This feature allows users to stay up-to-date with the latest data provided by their beacon, even when they're not actively using the app.

In addition, the NanoBeacon BLE Scanner app also allows you to export CSV logs for your device's captured advertising packets for later reference and analysis. This feature is particularly useful for businesses and organizations looking to gather and analyze data for various business or research purposes.

"We are thrilled to be launching the NanoBeacon BLE Scanner app, and we believe that it has the potential to revolutionize the way people use BLE sensor beacons," said Jason Wu, cofounder and CEO of InPlay. "We are proud to offer such unique features that can't be found in any other app on the market, making it an essential tool for businesses and individuals looking to take advantage of the many benefits provided by BLE sensor beacons."

The NanoBeacon BLE Scanner app is available for download now on both App Store and Google Play. Try it now and discover how easy it is to unlock the full potential of BLE sensor beacons with the NanoBeacon BLE Scanner app.

For more information about the NanoBeacon BLE Scanner app, please visit https://inplay-tech.com/nanobeacon-config-tool.

