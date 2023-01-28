DPA and its famous worldwide gifting suites are extending their services to the music industry
The DPA pre–Grammys music lounge will open February 3 and 4, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard HotelLOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few years ago, Nathalie Dubois and DPA produced the official Billboard Music awards DPA gift suite, backstage at the Billboard Music awards the UPS AMAS gift suite as well, backstage at the American Music Awards for Dick Clark Productions. Last year, DPA teamed up with Circa Resort and Casino and Barry’s Downtown Prime and hosted The DPA pre-Grammys drive up in Las Vegas, and 90 % of the event’s attendees were Grammys ‘nominees and the event was also well covered by the medias. Huge success for DPA! The firm (owner of giftingsuite.com) decided to host its first pre-Grammys gift suite in Los Angeles. The DPA pre-Grammys music lounge, a new gift suite by Nathalie Dubois, will be located at the luxe Sunset boulevard hotel, and will run February 3 and 4.
All the brands were carefully sourced by Dubois herself, and the suite as usual will have a very international and upscale flair: Selected nominees could leave with a stay in Thailand at Pimalai Resort and Spa, a stay at The Greenhouse in Iceland, or finally a stay at le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia, just five minutes from Bora Bora.
The suite will feature numerous brands “good for the planet” but also very good for our body, using no chemicals: Ere Perez Natural cosmetics, Entendre cosmetics, , and Santa Barbara Sage Organic beauty, all have amazing, yummy products good for your skin and soul. They are the “coups de Coeur “of DPA. We all need to make an impact on our planet and Scent Si Bon, already favorite of some stars, is back with its laundry and dryer sheets (inspired by famous perfumes) and will launch its luxury scented foaming hand soap tablets as well as well as its multipurpose cleaning tablets!
Swiss DeMarquet, Kenyan the Label Saba, local The Stacker Shop, and LA fashion designer Eva Varro will be present with exquisite and unique wearable products. From bags to Jewelry to outfits, guests might find a unique item to wear on the red carpet that weekend
As usual, our bar will see the likes of amazing exclusive premium brands, all teaming up together to create very unique theme cocktails: SelvaRey Rum (from owner Bruno Mars), KHEE Soju owned by Eva Chow (yes from iconic restaurant Mr Chow), Rumor Rosé, and Calm Moment the first CBD drinks!
To go well with the drinks, and for the first time Garo Cigars will educate people on cigars.
Also, part of the DPA gift suite are Helen Ficalora, SkinMedica, Carvery Kitchen, Breadblok, Monika Carless, Social, Truth in hand, LA Gardeenia, Topochico, Deluxe Laser and Aesthetics spa, Casa by Armaana, Box On The Rocks, KittyNTug, chic Beverly Hills children boutique Rock’N’Kids, and the amazing Dr Richard Garnier with Hypnomagnetism.
About DPA and Nathalie Dubois: A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites. DPA run normally luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but also can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice or Toronto. DPA also opened its first Asian office in Tokyo, Japan in 2017, facilitating her work with the Asian market
You can find details on DPA at www.dpagroup.org
PAST ATTENDEES OF DPA GIFTING LOUNGES: Queen Latifah, Susan Sarandon, Charlize Theron, Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Fifty Cents, Mary J Blige, Angela Basset, Rachel Bilson, Eva Longoria Parker, Morgan Freeman, Terrance Howard, Catherine Deneuve, Spike Lee, Vanessa Williams, Kate Walsh, Paula Abdul, Eric Roberts, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Hudson, Scarlet Johansson, Edie Falco, Vanessa Williams, Terry O’Quinn, Simon Baker, Jane Lynch, Wyclef Jean, Felicity Huffman, Adrien Brody, Colin Firth, Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis, ...
*This event is not affiliated or official with the GRAMMYS
Contact Nathalie Dubois at nathab@mac.com or 3108047249
nathalie dubois
dubois pelin and associates
+1 3108047249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram