MDC Feb. 15 virtual program has tips for cleaning catfish

JOPLIN, Mo. – Catfish can provide a tasty meal. However, before any fish fillets get put in a fryer or on a grill, anglers need to know how to properly clean these popular sport fish.

People who want to learn more about cleaning catfish should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Fish Skills: Virtual Fish Cleaning: Skin Fish (Catfish).” This free online event will be from 2:30-3 p.m. Feb. 15. It is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.

At this program, MDC Education Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss equipment and techniques needed for cleaning catfish. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188970.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

