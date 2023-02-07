Doctor Reveals Harrowing Experience of Healthcare in Post-Covid World
BURNED OUT by Dean Mafako, M.D.
Such a good, heartfelt story, it was good to read medical fiction by someone who has firsthand knowledge of the medical field.”UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- See through the eyes of a doctor on the frontlines in this harrowing account of the sacrifices one man makes to provide care to sick children who need it most. In an age where the healthcare system is still reeling from the damage Covid left behind and burnout is leading to a dearth of doctors, author Dean Mafako M.D.’s novel, BURNED OUT, is sure to resonate with anyone in the healthcare industry, patient or provider.
Eric Philson came to the Children's Hospital of Biloxi with a goal — to build the cardiac intensive care unit from the ground up. Soon, however, the physician realizes he faces insurmountable odds: the devastating aftereffects of a hurricane, a lack of essential staff and resources, and a cardiac surgeon who refuses to change.
Although Dr. Philson will do whatever it takes to help improve the care for children, it soon becomes clear that the job takes a heavy toll on his free time, marriage, and health. Just how much is he willing to sacrifice for the kids? Working hundred-hour weeks, overcoming the impossible, and facing personal ruin are the least of what he’ll have to face. Does he have the grit and determination to do what's right, even if it costs him everything?
Refusing to omit any ounce of gut-wrenching detail, Mafoko’s narrative is a pure and unadulterated glimpse into what it’s like trying to care for patients while simultaneously battling a system stuck in outdated ways. Readers have described the story as an emotional rollercoaster of heartbreak as their eyes are opened to what it's like for the healthcare providers they come into contact with on a daily basis.
Mafako’s storytelling ability is unmatched. Masterfully weaving his firsthand experience as a doctor into a fictional narrative, both his experience on the job and how it bleeds into his personal life has allowed Mafako to convey his story in a way that even readers unfamiliar with the industry can empathize with and understand.
Perfect for readers of all varieties and anyone curious about what it means to act as the backbone of the American healthcare system, BURNED OUT will have people reflecting long after they close the book.
“This was such a good, heartfelt story and it was good to read medical fiction by someone who has firsthand knowledge of the medical field. It was heart wrenching at times, but a very good story. I hope the author keeps writing more.” -Lisa, Amazon reviewer
“Excellent story about the factors that can lead to physician burnout.” -Josephine, Amazon reviewer
BURNED OUT is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
About the author:
Dean Mafako, M.D. is an author, physician, and clinical professor of pediatrics with over 15 years of clinical and research experience. He is passionate about medicine and helping others, but also enjoys writing fiction and nonfiction novels. He writes to help others who may be dealing with difficult and traumatic life experiences to show them how their struggles can lead to personal growth and spiritual healing. Visit https://deanmafako.com.
Dean Mafako
Dean Mafako, author
Trailer for BURNED OUT