Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker

Francesca Daniels with Lorenzo Lamas at Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Lunch Arlene Herson with Lorenzo Lamas at Rotary Downtown Boca Raton Luncheon Dr. Alan Brustein, Kenna Scott, :Lorenzo Lamas, Marcia & Doug Mithun, Alan Kaye

Lorenzo Lamas Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams

Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton has a history of providing compelling and entertaining speakers at our weekly meetings which is a perfect complement to our mission of service to the community.” — Jeff Weber

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.

Lorenzo spoke about growing up in New York after his parents were divorced and had wonderful and heartwarming stories about his mom, dad and stepmom and the “Hollywood system” that they were part of and how he made the decision with his Dad to choose to be an actor as well. Lorenzo Lamas career was launched with a role in the film “Grease,” and his role as Lance Crumson, grandson of Angela Channing played by Jane Wyman in the long running ‘90’s primetime soap opera “Falcon Crest”. Lamas received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor-Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton member Francesca Daniels who was a friend of Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams for more than 25 years living in Beverly Hills has known Lorenzo since he was nine years old and invited him and his fiancé Kenna Scott whom he met on Francesca’s Facebook page to the club meeting.

“We frequently have great speakers at the Rotary Club Downtown Boca; however, this was like watching Lorenzo on a segment of Hollywood tonight or Oprah Winfrey! And, Lorenzo is my very handsome Godson! I am so pleased to have him visit our club in Boca and share his wonderful life and stories.”

"Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton has a history of providing compelling and entertaining speakers at our weekly meetings which is a perfect complement to our mission of service to the community. Lorenzo's presentation also focused on his positive attitude and spirit of giving which matches perfectly with what we are all about," said president Jeff Weber.

Founded in July 2012 to support the health and wellness needs of its community, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton celebrating its 10th year is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self.” The award-winning 501(c)4 nonprofit that also presents the Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ballis dedicated to making a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust. The RCDBR is one of 46,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe.

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton meets weekly at Embassy Suites on Yamato Road. For information about the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, visit: www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org.