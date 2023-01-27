Submit Release
For Immediate Release:
January 27, 2023

Contact:
Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs
(785) 338-3036
 nadia.marji@ks.gov

Seven Kansas Non-profits Awarded Big Game Permits for Fundraising

PRATT– Seven lucky conservation organizations are set to receive special Commission Big Game Permits after their organization’s applications were drawn by Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners during their public meeting on January 12. The Commission Big Game Permit program – which the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks began in 2006 – allows Kansas chapters of eligible non-profit organizations to apply for one of seven big game permits, which can then be sold to raise funds for pre-approved conservation projects in the Sunflower State.

One elk, one antelope or up to seven deer permits are made available each year, and are issued depending on applicant preference. Each permit is either-species/either-sex and is valid statewide during any season in Kansas with legal equipment for that season. What’s even more “special” is that Commission Big Game Permits do not count against other big game permits the lucky bidder/license holder is eligible for.

Once a Commission Big Game Permit is sold by an organization, 15 percent of the total sale price is kept by the chapter. The remainder raised is then remitted to KDWP for use on a jointly-determined conservation project in Kansas. Chapters drawn may receive just one Commission Big Game Permit in a three-year period.

Based on applicant preference, seven deer permits were awarded to the following conservation groups for 2023:

Ducks Unlimited – Salina Chapter KS-015
Mike Bulk, DU Contact
mikeb@fairviewmills.com
785-294-1280

Ducks Unlimited – Derby Chapter KS-065
Mike Bulk, DU Contact
mikeb@fairviewmills.com
785-294-1280

Ducks Unlimited – Western Kansas Chapter KS-006
Mike Bulk, DU Contact
mikeb@fairviewmills.com
785-294-1280

Ducks Unlimited – Smoky Hill Chapter KS-083
Mike Bulk, DU Contact
mikeb@fairviewmills.com
785-294-1280

Ducks Unlimited – NCK Shooters Chapter KS-090
Mike Bulk, DU Contact
mikeb@fairviewmills.com
785-294-1280

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation – Tri-Rivers/Salina Chapter #16326
Eric Brown, Regional Director
5705 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula, MT 59808  
ebrown@rmef.org
785-466-3398

Ducks Unlimited – Marais des Cygnes Valley Chapter KS-038
Mike Bulk, DU Contact
mikeb@fairviewmills.com
785-294-1280

Members of the public are encouraged to contact the representatives listed above to learn when and where each of these permits may be auctioned or raffled in the future.

For more information on this special fundraising program, visit ksoutdoors.com/KDWP-Info/Commission or contact Commission secretary Sheila Kemmis at (620) 672-0702.

###

