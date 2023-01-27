R&R Cigars to Host 11th Anniversary Party
Celebrate R&R’s 11th anniversary with a glass of whiskey and a fine cigar at the company’s Cigar Mansion in Tuscaloosa.TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of its 11th anniversary, R&R Cigars is throwing a party! The event will take place on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at R&R’s Cigar Mansion in Tuscaloosa. The party will feature giveaways, prizes and special deals, as well as food provided by Full Moon BBQ.
R&R Cigars has been offering premium brands, boutique brands, and well-aged spirits to the Tuscaloosa area since 2013. They are proud to be the only whiskey bar in Tuscaloosa and one of the few premium whiskey bars in the state of Alabama.
R&R created The Cigar Mansion within their Tuscaloosa location, which is housed in the historic Maxwell House. Originally built in 1903 for the Maxwell family, the mansion is listed in the historical registry of Alabama and was even the first home in Tuscaloosa to feature electricity and indoor plumbing. Today the Maxwell House is home to R&R’s “Cigar Mansion,” which features an expansive humidor, premium cigar shop, premium cigar lounge, and fine whiskey bar. The location offers plenty of room for all to stop by and enjoy the party.
In addition to the food and festivities, R&R will also be hosting an in-store event with Foundation Cigars, who will be present with cigars from the Tabernacle, Upsetters, Charter Oak, Highclere Castle, and Olmec lines, and will be offering special in-store deals.
The anniversary party is open to the public. Just stop by the Cigar Mansion at 2703 6th St., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 to join in the fun and celebration!
About R&R Cigars
After Reagan graduated from law school in 2011, Randy and Reagan decided to open R&R Cigars in Tuscaloosa, to bring a place to relax and recharge from the daily burdens of the stresses of life. In January of 2012, R&R Cigars opened its doors to the public for the first time. By January 2013 R&R celebrated their first anniversary by having Rocky Patel himself come to the anniversary party. A southeast record was set for most boxes sold at an event!
In 2014 Reagan became the youngest Board Member of the International Premium Cigars and Pipes Retailer Association at the age of 26. R&R has since purchased the famous Maxwell House, which is now fondly referred to as The Cigar Mansion. R&R continues to happily serve the Alabama cigar community.
