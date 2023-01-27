Brown men, Black women, White anxiety

Intermarriage between Indian early migrants and indigenous women in British East Africa have never been the subject of a historical study. Built on both colonial archives and Indian sources, this article explores this little-known phenomenon and brings to light the discrepancy between the colonial administration’s racial concerns and the lived experience of Indian settlers (whether former indentured labourers, merchants or civil servants). For the colonial authorities, anxious to regulate Indian intra-imperial migration, children born of these mixed unions challenged the racial categorisation on which colonial policies and control of land were built, and also indicated permanent Indian settlement in the region. In contrast, the analysis of Kenyan-Indian family stories suggests that cultural factors including religion were more influential in determining these unions’ acceptability. It also appears that mixed families were in some instances able to subvert racial categorization and to circumvent segregationist measures to their social and economic advantage.

Les mariages mixtes entre migrants indiens et femmes autochtones en Afrique orientale britannique n’ont jamais fait l’objet d’une étude historique. À partir d’archives coloniales et de sources indiennes, cet article explore ce sujet peu étudié et met en évidence la disparité existante entre les préoccupations raciales de l’administration coloniale et l’expérience vécue des premiers pionniers indiens (d’anciens « engagés », des marchands et des fonctionnaires). Aux yeux des administrateurs coloniaux, soucieux de réguler la migration indienne au sein de l’Empire, les enfants nés de ces mariages mixtes remettaient en question la classification raciale sur laquelle les politiques coloniales et le contrôle des terres étaient fondés, tout en étant la preuve de l’installation permanente des Indiens dans la région. Par contraste, l’analyse d’histoires de familles indo-kenyanes suggère que des facteurs culturels tels que l’appartenance religieuse jouaient un rôle plus important que l’identité raciale dans l’acceptation de ces unions. Il apparaît aussi que les familles mixtes pouvaient, dans certains cas, mettre à mal les catégories raciales établies et contourner les mesures ségrégationnistes à leur avantage.