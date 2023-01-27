Route 65 Overnight Sign Construction Work Continues Monday in Glenfield

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County will continue Monday night, January 30 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on Route 65 in both directions approximately 1,000 feet north of I-79 weeknights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through mid-February.

Crews will conduct construction work for a new ITS Dynamic Message Sign.

Please use caution if traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

