Girard Point Bridge, I-76 Among State Highways Scheduled Next Week for Construction Activities in Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery Counties

01/27/2023

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that various construction activities are scheduled next week on the Girard Point Bridge, Interstate 76, and other state highways in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, January 30, and Tuesday, January 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on the northbound deck of the Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and the Broad Street interchanges for bridge inspection;

Wednesday, February 1, and Thursday, February 2, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-76 between the U.S. 1 North and the Girard Avenue interchanges for overhead sign inspection;

Friday, February 3, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on Girard Avenue between 39th Street and 38th Street for sign inspection;

Friday, February 3, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on Girard Avenue between Lansdowne Drive and Parkside Avenue for sign inspection; and

Friday, February 3, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on Market Street between 30th Street and 33rd Street for sign inspection.

Chester County

Monday, January 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) between East Township Line Road and West Township Line Road in Upper Uwchlan Township, for Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge inspection.

Montgomery County



Monday, January 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane shift is scheduled on Pennsylvania Avenue between the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange and Camp Hill Road in Whitemarsh Township for bridge inspection.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

