Core Boring Work on Interstate 80 Bridges Starts Tuesday

DuBois, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted motorists that core boring work on four Interstate 80 bridges in Clearfield County is starting Tuesday at 8:00 AM. This work, which PennDOT previously announced for the week of January 23, impacts the eastbound and westbound bridges at exit 97/Brockway-DuBois and mile marker 99 approximately three miles from exit 101/DuBois-Penfield.

The contractor will implement short-term single-lane closures between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM while collecting the core samples. The lane closures will impact traffic as follows:

Tuesday's closures will impact the right (travel) lane of I-80 westbound between mile marker 99 and 98.2

Wednesday's closures will impact the travel lane of I-80 eastbound between mile marker 98.9 and 99.

Thursday's closures will impact the left (passing) lane of I-80 westbound between mile marker 96.6 and 96.2.

Friday's closures will impact the passing lane of I-80 eastbound between mile marker 96.2 and 96.6.

PennDOT expects minimal traffic impacts on the Interstate but encourages drivers to build a few extra minutes into their travel schedules as short delays are possible while work takes place.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423 mfannin@pa.gov

