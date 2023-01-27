Overnight I-79 Bridge Inspections Next Week in Robinson Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight I-79 bridge inspection work in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Friday nights, January 30-February 3 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur on I-79 weeknights from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the following locations:

Restrictions will occur in both directions, however, not simultaneously.

PennDOT crews will conduct the bridge inspections.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





