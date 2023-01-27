Southbound Route 51 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Overnight Traffic Shifts Begin Monday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic shift on southbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will start Monday night, January 30 weather permitting.

The southbound lanes of Route 51 will be closed between Woodruff Street and Crane Avenue nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday night, February 2. Southbound traffic on Route 51 will be shifted into the northbound lanes. A single-lane of bi-directional traffic will be maintained in the northbound lanes.

Crews from SAK Construction, LLC will conduct manhole rehabilitation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact David Moon at 301-532-2353.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412 429-5010

