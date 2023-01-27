FundingHope Named by The Silicon Review as One of the 30 Innovative Brands of 2023

FundingHope Named One of 30 Innovative Brands of 2023 FundingHope is revolutionizing how small businesses are raising capital Dorian Dickinson, FundingHope, Managing Director

An innovative investment marketplace connecting investors with entrepreneurs contributing to sustainability in disadvantaged communities

We are very proud to be ranked as one of the Innovative Brands of 2023 by The Silicon Review.” — Dorian Dickinson

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silicon Review today recognized FundingHope one of the 30 Innovative Brands of 2023. The announcement comes as the company awaits final FINRA approval and membership and a regulated investment crowdfunding platform. Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) was signed into law as part of the JOBS Act of 2012. The JOBS Act was signed into law by President Obama in 2012, which allowed companies to acquire funding through online portals from non-accredited investors, which roughly accounts for 97 percent of the population in the United States. On May 16, 2016, Title III of the JOBS Act, also known as regulation crowdfunding, or equity crowdfunding, was the last section to be implemented by the SEC.

“We are very proud to be ranked as one of the Innovative Brands of 2023 by The Silicon Review. This is a great recognition of FundingHope’s commitment to revolutionizing how entrepreneurs, small business owners, and innovators working in distressed, at-risk, and rural communities raise capital, help achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets, and contribute to a safer, healthier, cleaner future in disadvantaged communities often left behind by traditional banks and Wall Street,” says Dorian Dickinson, FundingHope Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer. “Delivering meaningful impact for small business owners in underserved markets who are committed to growing sustainable businesses and creating stronger communities begins with our team being fully committed to helping client businesses reach their full potential and attract the capital they need at rates that work for them and for impact investors. We enable this by driving new investors to the FundingHope platform, introducing them to opportunities they would not normally know about, and taking some of the crowdfunding heavy lifting off the backs of our small business owners who should be focused on running their business first.”

FundingHope and other investment crowdfunding platforms share similarities with reward based crowdfunding (think Kickstarter) in terms of how a company must spread their message to potential investors about their products in order to successfully raise enough funding. However, the main difference between FundingHope, rewards-based crowdfunding and donation-based crowdfunding (GoFundMe) is the investor’s end goal. Rewards-based fundraising is aimed at enticing investors based on the benefits they would receive in relation to the amount they contribute, donation-based crowdfunding is just that, a donation to a cause, and investment-based crowdfunding in a debt or equity investment in a business with the hope or expectation of a return.

