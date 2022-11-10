FundingHope Announces the Launch of its New Website and Branding

FundingHope everyone's opportunity to change the world one investment at a time FundingHope investment crowdfunding introduces new branding

Platform will provide investors with a marketplace to view startups focused on helping achieve UN Sustainability Development Goals in disadvantaged communities

Our aim is to grow FundingHope to be the foremost crowdfunding portal focused on increasing investment to those who have been left behind by Wall Street and traditional banks” — Dorian Dickinson

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investment crowdfunding portal and impact investment company, FundingHope, LLC, announces the launch of its new website and branding in advance of final U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) approval to operate as a Reg CF equity and debt crowdfunding marketplace.

Final SEC and FINRA approvals are expected by year’s end. FundingHope is poised to connect everyday investors with entrepreneurs and small business owners in search of additional capital and contribute to sustainability in distressed, at-risk, and rural communities.

The FundingHope crowdfunding platform will provide investors with a unique marketplace to view startups focused on helping achieve UN Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) targets in traditionally disadvantaged communities and allow the opportunity for nearly everyone to invest in these businesses under Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF).

The FundingHope online marketplace connects everyday investors with entrepreneurs and startup businesses in need of funding up to $5 million who meet the company’s criteria.

"Our aim is to grow FundingHope to be the foremost crowdfunding portal focused on increasing investment to those who have been left behind by Wall Street and traditional banks, including women founders, minorities, and other innovative entrepreneurs working hard to grow economic impact in challenged communities," says Managing Director and Co-Founder, Dorian Dickinson. "Investment crowdfunding and impact investing are growing rapidly, and FundingHope is the only platform ensuring that no one and no community is left behind. FundingHope bridges the gap between impact investing and growing cleaner, healthier, safer communities."

FundingHope is founded by Dorian Dickinson, an entrepreneur and rural development veteran of over 25 years, and Dr. John Johanson, a physician and global health professional with firsthand knowledge of the health and development challenges faced by rural and disadvantaged communities.

The new FundingHope website and branding were developed by Troy, Michigan-based SSDM. “We are proud to be a part of launching the FundingHope brand,” says Nick Skislak, President of SSDM. “The close partnership we've enjoyed with the FundingHope team has been vital to our brand development process and to the creation of a movement designed to inform and inspire the next generation of investors.”

About FundingHope

Founded in 2021, FundingHope is the go-to investment marketplace connecting impact investors with entrepreneurs and small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) focused on achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets in distressed, at-risk, and rural communities. We’re transforming how impact investments reach those who have been left behind by big banks and Wall Street and we are providing a platform so everyone can invest in those most in need. We are revolutionizing how startups and small businesses raise capital to contribute to a safer, cleaner, healthier future in disadvantaged communities and make a meaningful difference in their community. FundingHope is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is awaiting final approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to operate as a crowdfunding portal. FundingHope is not a broker-dealer or financial advisor.

About Investment Crowdfunding

Investment crowdfunding also called equity crowdfunding and crowd-investing is the practice of funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from large amounts of people, through campaigns via online marketplaces. Investment crowdfunding has become a popular financing option for startups and is now beginning to be considered an integral part of venture capital financing.