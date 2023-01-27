Submit Release
BCYF Curtis Hall Community Center Gym to Be Refurbished

The gym will reopen the first week of March.

The BCYF Curtis Hall Community Center’s gym, 20 South Street in Jamaica Plain, will close on Monday, January 30, 2023 for a gym refurbishing project. The gym will reopen the first week of March.

Managed by the Boston Celtics and sponsored by TD Bank, the project will include:

  • Gym floor work/refurbishing (repairs, sanding, coating, lines/logos/designs, finish sealing)
  • Wall painting and repairs on both lower and upper walls
  • Wall graphics on select areas
  • Repairs to all 4 backboard/hoops with the possible addition of 2 side backboard to increase playing capacity (should budget allow)

Nearly all BCYF Curtis Hall gym programming has been relocated to other BCYF centers during the gym closure. Other areas of the building are not affected. All BCYF programming with instructions on how to sign up can be found in our registration system at Boston.gov/BCYFYou can also register for Curtis Hall's programming directly from their webpage, Boston.gov/BCYF-Curtis-Hall.

Follow @BCYFCenters for updates on the project.

