David Marom: The Horizon Group and the 378 Weirfield Project
The 378 Weirfield Project completed construction in the summer of 2022. It was built by David Marom and The Horizon Group. Since purchasing the previous site in 2020, they have re-developed this and three other properties located just across the street in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
The building, designed by Augang Architects, has 39 rental apartments with an average of roughly 663 ft.² each.
The building is styled as minimalist, but every unit is filled with amenities to make life easier for those living in them. There’s ample shared space to exercise, take in all the views and a dog run for furry friends. A big selling point is the openness of the building, despite its location in a very populated part of the city.
Along with the 378 Weirfield Project, The Horizon Group owns 376, 380, 389, and 391 Weirfield Street. When the firm purchased all these sites in 2020, it paid $14 million for all. The plan was to combine the properties instead of having every one of them stand alone and offer limited resources and space.
To tie all of the projects together, the buildings have shared luxury amenities. This means those currently living in the apartments at 378 Weirfield and the future residents of the neighboring projects will have access to more amenities directly across the street at 393 Weirfield. The area has become one of the more enticing sections of the neighborhood and is now known as Weirfield Crossing.
Anyone interested in 378 Weirfield can visit The Horizon Group website at horizonus.com. On their website is a page containing the details for several of their projects. It’s a great way to gather information and see the vision of a project from beginning to end.
David Marom founded The Horizon Group in 1985 as a full-service firm assisting from beginning to end during the real estate development process. David Marom and The Horizon Group work closely with Britt Realty, the construction arm of the business, to offer real estate development services.
With buildings scattered throughout New York City, The Horizon Group is all about opportunity when looking for real estate options. They have everything from office parks to single-family homes in their portfolio. Instead of accumulating as many locations as possible, David Marom’s real focus is on quality. A strong relationship with local businesses and government officials continues to help them rate as one of the top real estate developers in the area.

