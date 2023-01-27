Submit Release
Meeting Notice: The Maryland Agricultural Commission to Meet Virtually on February 8, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Commission will meet Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9 a.m. via teleconference. The agenda includes staff updates and commodity reports.
For more information or for teleconference details, please contact Karen Kirksey at karen.kirksey1@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5791.

