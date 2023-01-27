EMU Faculty Of Pharmacy Hosts Prof. Dr. Hala Mohtaseb Within The Scope Of Career Days

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Pharmacy organized a seminar within the scope of the 11th International Career Days organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University Alumni Communication and Career Research Center (EMU-MIKA) with the collaborations of the faculties and the schools. Prof. Dr. Hala Mohtaseb, professor of Cell Biology from American University of Beirut (AUB), Lebanon got together with the students during the event.

Prof. Dr. Mohtaseb delivered a presentation titled “Investigating Novel Therapeutics in 2D and 3D Cancer Models: Challenges for Clinical Translation” and touched on the difficulties encountered in the transferring research data into clinical practice in the field of cancer by providing examples from her own studies. At the end of the presentation, Faculty of Pharmacy Dean Prof. Dr. Müberra Koşar presented a plaque to Prof. Dr. Mohtaseb.

At the end of the seminar, Prof. Dr. Mohtaseb from the American University of Beirut and EMU Faculty of Pharmacy Faculty Members Assoc. Prof. Dr. Emre Hamurtekin and, academician and Pharmacist Shideh Roshani agreed to carry out a joint scientific project to investigate the effects of certain chemicals on T-lymphocyte cells infected with HTLV-1 virus.

After completing her doctoral study at the Kansas State University, Prof. Dr. Hala Mohtaseb joined AUB where she has been working there as professor of Cell Biology. Serving as the Chair of Department of Biology between 2006 and 2009, Prof. Dr. Mohtaseb also acted as the Director of Office of International Programs in 2013 and 2014. Being involved in fields such as colon cancer, stem cell, phytotherapy in cancer, Prof. Dr. Mohtaseb has an h-index of 41.